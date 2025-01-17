Shohei Ohtani is giving $500,000 for fire relief. Here’s how other L.A. sports figures are helping

The local sports community has reached out to help those impacted by the massive wildfires that have devastated parts of Los Angeles County for more than a week.

The area’s 12 major professional sports teams — Dodgers, Angels, Lakers, Clippers, Sparks, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy, LAFC and Angel City FC — announced Monday a commitment of $8 million toward wildfire relief.

Those organizations also held three simultaneous events at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium on Friday, at which current and former athletes were among those on hand to distribute supplies to those affected by the fires.

Many members of those teams also have been making individual efforts to support the fire victims and first responders, financially and otherwise. Here are some of those individual efforts in what is by no means an exhaustive list.