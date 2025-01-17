Advertisement
Shohei Ohtani is giving $500,000 for fire relief. Here’s how other L.A. sports figures are helping

A shadowy shot of Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watching from in the dugout during Game 5 of the World Series.
The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani watches in the dugout during the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series against the Yankees.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
The local sports community has reached out to help those impacted by the massive wildfires that have devastated parts of Los Angeles County for more than a week.

The area’s 12 major professional sports teams — Dodgers, Angels, Lakers, Clippers, Sparks, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy, LAFC and Angel City FC — announced Monday a commitment of $8 million toward wildfire relief.

Sports

Those organizations also held three simultaneous events at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium on Friday, at which current and former athletes were among those on hand to distribute supplies to those affected by the fires.

Many members of those teams also have been making individual efforts to support the fire victims and first responders, financially and otherwise. Here are some of those individual efforts in what is by no means an exhaustive list.

Dodgers

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman lifts a finger in celebration as he rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Two-way Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, who played six years with the Angels before signing with the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season, has pledged $500,000 to the relief efforts. In an Instagram post Thursday night, Ohtani wrote in Japanese that his donation is going toward helping firefighters, people who lost their homes and animals in need of assistance.

First baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea have donated $300,000 to relief efforts, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, with $100,000 each going to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Pasadena Fire Department and the Salvation Army.

Utility player Chris Taylor‘s CT3 Foundation announced on Instagram that is matching donations up to $5,000 to help with fire relief efforts. “We love you LA, and we are praying for you,” the post read. Taylor joined teammates Blake Snell and Anthony Banda in helping out at Friday’s distribution event at Dodger Stadium.

The Justin Turner Foundation is matching donations to Dream Center LA’s fire relief fundraiser for up to $100,000. Turner played for the Dodgers from 2014-22 and was a key member of their 2020 World Series champion team.

Lakers

Lakers coach JJ Redick folds his arms and looks upward while addressing reporters, who hold phones and recorders.
Lakers coach JJ Redick talks to reporters about his family losing their rental house in the Palisades fire Jan. 10 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Coach JJ Redick and his family lost the house they were renting — as well as many possessions of high personal value — in the Palisades fire. During an emotional news conference with reporters last week, Redick said he and the team would take a leading role in the area’s recovery.

“We talked about it as a group before practice. It is our responsibility — everybody in this building — to lead on this and to help people,” Redick said. “You never know what that’s going to look like. … And I think between myself, [Rob Pelinka], I know the Buss family — Jeanie specifically — we’re prepared to do whatever it takes to help Los Angeles.”

Lakers videographer Rohan Ali set up a GoFundMe page to help his parents, who lost their Altadena home in the Eaton fire. Anthony Davis ($20,000) and Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,000) are among the Lakers players who donated to the fund. Joey Buss, brother of Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss, contributed $10,000 to the fund.

Vanessa Bryant, wife of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, was on hand with the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation to help with supply distribution Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Clippers

Steve Ballmer stands at an outdoors podium on the opening night of the Intuit Dome
Steve Ballmer speaks on opening night at the Intuit Dome on Aug. 15.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie announced Thursday that their Ballmer Group has “dedicated an initial $15 million in emergency funding for the many people impacted by these fires, particularly in the historic, racially diverse community of Altadena.”

The FireAid benefit concert on Jan. 30 will be hosted at the Clippers’ home arena — Intuit Dome — and the Kia Forum, both of which are owned by the Ballmers.

“We understand there will be a long road to recovery for the L.A. region and remain committed to supporting the community,” the Ballmers wrote.

Clippers guard James Harden‘s Impact 13 Foundation was one of several organizations that put on a supply drive Thursday in Houston to benefit the L.A. fire victims.

Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp waves towards the stands after an NFL football game at SoFi Stadium
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp waves to the SoFi Stadium crowd following a game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 8 at SofFi Stadium.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Rams took out a full page ad in The Times’ Sunday sports section with a heartfelt message of support for everyone impacted by the fires and gratitude for those who are helping in a time of need.

“When something hurts one of us, it hurts all of us,” the ad read. “And we respond together. Showing our strength, tenacity, passion and generosity. Revealing a City of Angels.”

Receiver Cooper Kupp and his wife Anna have offered to match all proceeds raised by Dodo Coffee Co. for the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation through the sales of “L.A. on our Heart” T-shirts.

A group of diehard fans of the Rams’ next playoff opponent has started a GoFundMe page that allows fellow Philadelphia Eagles supporters to donate toward L.A. fire relief. The effort has raised more than $30,000, while noting that “we’re still gonna kick the Rams’ butts.”

Chargers

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh struggles to walk off the field after a playoff loss to the Texans.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh limped noticeably while leaving the field following a loss to the Texans on Jan. 11 in Houston.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Days after his team’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh paid a visit to an LAFD base camp near the Palisades fire to provide moral support for the first responders who have battling the flames for more than a week.

The previous day, Harbaugh revealed he will undergo a cardiac ablation and hip replacement surgery sometime “soon” during the offseason. Harbaugh was treated for an irregular heartbeat in the team locker room during a game against the Broncos on Oct. 13 in Denver and was limping noticeably following last weekend’s loss to the Texans.
