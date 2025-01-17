Shohei Ohtani is giving $500,000 for fire relief. Here’s how other L.A. sports figures are helping

Teams at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium will be distributing items including apparel, hygiene kits, school supplies and sneakers to victims of the fires.
Those organizations also held three simultaneous events at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium on Friday, at which current and former athletes were among those on hand to distribute supplies to those affected by the fires.
Many members of those teams also have been making individual efforts to support the fire victims and first responders, financially and otherwise. Here are some of those individual efforts in what is by no means an exhaustive list.
Dodgers
Two-way Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, who played six years with the Angels before signing with the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season, has pledged $500,000 to the relief efforts. In an Instagram post Thursday night, Ohtani wrote in Japanese that his donation is going toward helping firefighters, people who lost their homes and animals in need of assistance.
First baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea have donated $300,000 to relief efforts, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, with $100,000 each going to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Pasadena Fire Department and the Salvation Army.
Professional sports teams and Fanatics partner on a campaign to raise money for the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.
Utility player Chris Taylor‘s CT3 Foundation announced on Instagram that is matching donations up to $5,000 to help with fire relief efforts. “We love you LA, and we are praying for you,” the post read. Taylor joined teammates Blake Snell and Anthony Banda in helping out at Friday’s distribution event at Dodger Stadium.
Coach JJ Redick and his family lost the house they were renting — as well as many possessions of high personal value — in the Palisades fire. During an emotional news conference with reporters last week, Redick said he and the team would take a leading role in the area’s recovery.
“We talked about it as a group before practice. It is our responsibility — everybody in this building — to lead on this and to help people,” Redick said. “You never know what that’s going to look like. … And I think between myself, [Rob Pelinka], I know the Buss family — Jeanie specifically — we’re prepared to do whatever it takes to help Los Angeles.”
Vanessa Bryant, wife of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, was on hand with the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation to help with supply distribution Friday at Dodger Stadium.
Clippers
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie announced Thursday that their Ballmer Group has “dedicated an initial $15 million in emergency funding for the many people impacted by these fires, particularly in the historic, racially diverse community of Altadena.”
A group of diehard fans of the Rams’ next playoff opponent has started a GoFundMe page that allows fellow Philadelphia Eagles supporters to donate toward L.A. fire relief. The effort has raised more than $30,000, while noting that “we’re still gonna kick the Rams’ butts.”
Chargers
Days after his team’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh paid a visit to an LAFD base camp near the Palisades fire to provide moral support for the first responders who have battling the flames for more than a week.
The previous day, Harbaugh revealed he will undergo a cardiac ablation and hip replacement surgery sometime “soon” during the offseason. Harbaugh was treated for an irregular heartbeat in the team locker room during a game against the Broncos on Oct. 13 in Denver and was limping noticeably following last weekend’s loss to the Texans.
