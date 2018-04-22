Beyoncé turns Coachella into Beychella once more

"How did you do that so fast," Beyoncé asked, impressed that a fan showed up to her headlining set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday night decked out in the sorority themed garb inspired by her set.
That a fan showed up in a homemade homage to an outfit they saw just a few days ago showed just how many people Beyoncé reached when she debuted on the Coachella stage last weekend.
And her return to the Coachella stage came with just as many questions.
Would she reimagine an already over-the-top, tightly choreographed spectacle for the audience who didn't tune in en masse online? Would there be any special quests? What would she say or do differently than before?
Ultimately the pop star mostly replicated the stunning, visually grand performance that played to a global audience last weekend.
She was again backed by a spirited marching band that reworked the singer's hits with the pizzazz of a halftime show, amping up the songs across her 20-year career with brassy flourishes and lush arrangements, and the two-hour performance brought to life the pop star's vision of a festival spectacle staged as a homecoming.
Visually the show was refreshed, with Beyoncé and her 100 dancers and band members washed in shades of magenta (the hue was bumblebee yellow last weekend) and virtually every ensemble the singer wore was swapped out for a new look.
The set-list, however, remained untouched and she was again joined by husband Jay-Z, former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as well as her sister Solange Knowles. There was an extra surprise Saturday, as the singer was also joined by J. Balvin for a quick run of "Mi Gente," much to the crowd's delight.