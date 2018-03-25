With folk roots and a hip-hop influence, Irish artist Dermot Kennedy is on the verge of breaking out

But it was when he locked in on newer songs like "Moments Passed" that the fireworks hit. Kennedy had a three-piece backing band, and when they switched from guitars to keyboards, it felt like a changing of the color guard. Using new tools like self-sampling his vocals, sub-bass and quick-fire rap drumming, he brought his very old folk sound deep into the future, and you could hear an unmistakable conversation happening between two musical genres born of deprivation and strife on separate sides of the Atlantic.