Annual Elvis tribute show is set for Sunday in Burbank

Like the honoree himself, the annual Elvis Birthday Bash has seen its ups and downs over the last 31 years, from humble beginnings in tiny clubs of L.A. to the 1,000-seat House of Blues in West Hollywood during its peak. More recently, it’s been back to more modest surroundings, such as the Pickwick Bowl in Burbank.
Come Sunday, the 31st edition of the bash will set up at Cody’s Viva Cantina restaurant, also in Burbank, and across the street from Pickwick Bowl. There, a couple dozen mostly L.A.-based roots musicians will pay homage to the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, on what would have been his 82nd birthday.
Unlike so many satirical and parody tributes to Presley, performers tapped for the Birthday Bash tend to honor, rather than skewer, him.
“Equally deified and vilified, he was the original cultural warrior, one who embodied our still ongoing struggles over racial division, chastity versus lust, even proffering a choice of destinations in the ultimate Heaven or Hell itinerary,” according to the show’s website.
The show, says co-organizer Art Fein, will once again be “in a casual vein — but no spangled jumpsuits.”
That’s always been the case for roots-rock enthusiast, music writer and former record company publicist Fein, who jumped in early to help produce the event started in 1986 by roots-rock musicians Ronnie Mack and James Intveld. It’s now called Art Fein’s Annual Elvis Tribute Show.
Mack, in fact, is slated to close this year’s show, which begins at 4 p.m. and for which proceeds from ticket sales ($20) will benefit L.A.’s Midnight Mission.
Joining Mack in the parade of performances this year are Emy Lee, the former lead singer of the early-’80s neo-rockabilly band the Red Devils, Skip Heller’s Hollywood Blues Destroyers, Ruby Friedman, Jimmy Angel, Count Smokula, Bill Morrison and about a dozen more.
Full information is available at the venue’s website or at (818) 848-8810. Cody’s Viva Cantina is at 900 Riverside Drive in Burbank.
Twitter: @RandyLewis2
