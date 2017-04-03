Forty-piece orchestra to tackle the score of ‘Jackie’ at special screening on June 3

Mica Levi’s Oscar-nominated “Jackie” score will be performed live alongside a screening of the critically acclaimed film at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
Presented by Nederlander Concerts, Wordless Music and Fox Searchlight, the special showing on June 3 will feature a 40-piece orchestra led by conductor Jayce Ogren.
Directed by Pablo Larrain, “Jackie” traces First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (played by Natalie Portman) in her time at the White House and her life following the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy.
The film earned three Academy Award nominations, including best actress for Portman. Levi’s nod for original score was the first for a female composer in two decades.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday through nederlander.com and wordlessmusic.org.
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy