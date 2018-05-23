Paul Simon is not playing like a man about to hang it up

The breadth of his work was impossible to miss as he led more than a dozen players — including his durable road band as well as the chamber music ensemble yMusic — through songs that embraced reggae ("Mother and Child Reunion"), zydeco ("That Was Your Mother"), soft rock ("Still Crazy After All These Years"), African pop ("Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes"), Brazilian drum music ("The Obvious Child") and electronic funk ("Wristband," from Simon's most recent record, "Stranger to Stranger").