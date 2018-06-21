Rapper Sirah is leading a movement to better understand mental health in the music community

“I’m sober and off drugs and alcohol for many years. Obviously, that used to be something that used to help me cope with depression or anxiety,” said the tattooed Weiss, who sat onstage wearing a T-shirt bearing the word “Wholesome” in the same font as the Whole Foods logo. “Just because you get sober doesn’t mean that your depression goes away. As a matter of fact, it means now you have to work on other things to cope.”