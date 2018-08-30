Review: Troye Sivan is as skilled as he is empathetic on 'Bloom'

Recorded with a crew of talented producers including Ariel Rechtshaid, Bram Inscore and Oscar Görres — crafty studio wizards known for tracks that feel modern and classic at the same time — “Bloom” stands rightly to expand the cult-sized audience Sivan developed with his 2015 debut, “Blue Neighbourhood.” (He’s already getting help from no less a booster than Taylor Swift, who invited him onstage at the Rose Bowl in May to do “My My My!”)