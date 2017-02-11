What time are the 2017 Grammy Awards?

Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are happening Sunday and there’s lots to pay attention to.

Here’s a few things to know:

As always, there are two ceremonies where golden statues will be handed out: the pre-telecast ceremony at Microsoft Theater, where a bulk of the awards are given, and the main telecast at Staples Center in which the winners of the major and certain general categories are announced.

The pre-telecast, which starts at 12:30 p.m. PST, will be streamed on the Grammy’s website, and the big show will air live on CBS at 5 p.m.

James Corden will take over hosting duties from LL Cool J and the performance lineup is packed. Among the artists hitting the stage: Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars.

And of course, the awards themselves. Three of the night’s biggest honors — record, song and album of the year — feature a faceoff between pop’s biggest divas, with Adele's blockbuster “25” and Beyoncé's provocative “Lemonade” as front-runners this year.

Beyoncé led the pack with nine nominations this year, while Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West all earned eight apiece and Chance the Rapper scored seven, including new artist.

Stay up to date with our live coverage on Sunday at latimes.com/grammys .

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy