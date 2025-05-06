Rihanna and ASAP Rocky brought a surprise guest to the 2025 Met Gala: Baby No. 3

Count on Rihanna to drop major baby news during a high-profile event.

The singer and Fenty Beauty mogul revealed at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday that she is expecting her third child. Sporting a custom-made Marc Jacobs suit, the singer cradled a baby bump as she posed for photographers on the steps of the gala’s red carpet. She was joined by her boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky, who was one of the co-chairs of the event.

Hours before the grand reveal, the “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” hitmaker’s photographer, Miles Diggs, posted a photo of the singer walking in the rainy streets of New York in a two-piece steel blue matching set with her baby bump peeking out at her midriff. “Chance of Showers,” Diggs captioned the photo, which Rihanna liked.

“It feels amazing, you know,” ASAP Rocky told CBS News, confirming the pregnancy on the red carpet. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up.” A representative for the singer did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

Advertisement

Rihanna, 37, and ASAP Rocky (real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers), 36, hit the Met Gala carpet almost two years after welcoming their second son Riot in August 2023. The Grammy-winning “Disturbia” singer famously revealed she was expecting her second child while headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The musicians, who began dating in 2019, welcomed their first son, RZA (named after the Wu Tang Clan founding member), in May 2022.

They were among the scores of entertainers, artists and entrepreneurs to fashionably descend on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the first Monday of May celebrated the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

This year’s theme takes inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.” In it, Miller explores how Black people, and Black men in particular, have channeled flamboyant fashion to navigate identity and expand their possibilities in otherwise limiting environments through the culture of dandyism. The exhibit will be on view at the Met from May 10 to Oct. 26.

Advertisement

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour also co-chaired Monday’s event. Lakers star LeBron James served as an honorary co-chair but did not attend the annual fashion gathering due to an injury.

Review ASAP Rocky returns to the stage — via helicopter — at Rolling Loud California The rapper and style maven played his first show Saturday since being acquitted in a recent felony assault case.

Just earlier this year, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky presented a united front in a totally different environment: the Los Angeles courthouse where the latter was on trial on charges of shooting his former friend and ASAP Mob member Terrell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli, in 2021. ASAP Rocky was acquitted of two counts of assault. Rihanna attended several days of the monthlong trial and brought the couple’s children to closing arguments.

Since becoming a mother, Rihanna has been vocal about her desire for a large family. In a 2024 cover story for Interview magazine, the singer said starting a family “was the best thing that ever happened to us.”

Advertisement

“When someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling,” the Savage X Fenty boss said at the time. “I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna said she is open to having as many kids as “God wants me to have.”

Times staff writer Karla Marie Sanford contributed to this report.