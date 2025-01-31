How to watch the 67th Grammys (and what else you need to know)

(Photo illustration by Susana Sanchez / Los Angeles Times; Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press; Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images; Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood; Scott A. Garfitt / Invision / Associated Press; Lewis Joly / Associated Press; Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

The 67th Grammy Awards will have a bit of a pall over them Sunday after the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

However, after a blockbuster year for pop music, with huge singles and albums from veterans Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and the Beatles, alongside newcomers Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, there’s still a lot to celebrate and debate. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and weigh in.

When and where are the Grammys?

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday at the Crypto.com arena in downtown Los Angeles. The main telecast starts at 5 p.m. Pacific, with the premiere ceremony (where most of the genre-oriented awards are announced) starting at 12:30 p.m. Pacific.

How do I watch the Grammys?

The Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS stations or stream live on Paramount+ (Note: If you want to watch it later on demand, you’ll need the Showtime add-on.)

The Premiere ceremony will stream on live.grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Who is performing live?

Nominees Roan, Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Benson Boone, Doechii, Shakira and Teddy Swims are booked, as are Cynthia Erivo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Janelle Monáe and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

Who is hosting?

Comedian Trevor Noah is back for his fifth year behind the mic.

Who are the main contenders?

Beyoncé leads the field with 11 nominations on strength of her country-leaning “Cowboy Carter,” which may finally break her drought for album wins despite being the most lauded artist in Grammy history. She’s followed by Charli XCX and Post Malone with eight apiece and Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, each of whom has seven. But it could also be a big night for Roan or Carpenter, who are each nominated in all four top categories, or perennial Grammy favorites Eilish and Taylor Swift.

Any outliers to watch for?

The Grammys are known to throw album curveballs toward industry-beloved jazz virtuosos such as Jon Batiste and Herbie Hancock, so keep an eye on André 3000’s nomination for his flute opus “New Blue Sun.” The Beatles are a serious front-runner for record with the artificial intelligence-assisted “Now and Then,” distilled from an old John Lennon demo that arrives six decades after the group’s first Grammy. Also, Swift — the pop star most acclaimed for her songwriting over a record four album wins — has never won the Grammy for song of the year and could finally pull it off this time around with “Fortnight.”

Will the Grammys address the recent wildfires?

“This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” said Recording Academy and MusiCares Chief Executive Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt. “The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

The “In Memoriam” segment will also include several performances honoring the late producer Quincy Jones.