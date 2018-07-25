With Lyor Cohen leading the charge, YouTube Music brings some challenges and advantages to a competitive music streaming market

There’s still a wide-open market for music streaming. Huge swaths of the population have yet to commit to a service and demand continues to spread, says Mark Mulligan, streaming service analyst for U.K.-based Midia Research. “Why isn’t there a country streaming music service? Why isn’t there a Latin or hip-hop streaming service? There are loads of different ways we could make this market grow,” he says, adding that at the end of 2017, there were 202 million paid subscribers to the various services.