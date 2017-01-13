Trump's team releases list of performers at next week's inauguration

After weeks of speculation, Donald Trump’s inaugural committee has shared its list of performers for next week’s celebrations.
Country music star Toby Keith, rock band 3 Doors Down and patriotic staple Lee Greenwood join a roster that includes “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Bruce Springsteen cover band the B Street Band and the Radio City Rockettes.
“I’m honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump,” said Greenwood, best known for his signature song “God Bless the USA.” “This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together.”
“President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people,” committee chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement released Friday. “The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans.
“Above all,” Barrack continued, “it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”
Next week’s festivities strike a different tone than President Obama’s inaugural celebrations, which included appearances by Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and James Taylor.
But performing for Trump comes with its own risks and challenges.
Tony Award winner Jennifer Holliday was included in Friday’s official announcement as a scheduled performer, sparking criticism from fans.
Holliday’s publicist, Bill Carpenter, told the Wrap, “Jennifer has been asked to perform, but she hasn’t officially agreed to do so yet.”
Evancho, 16, has been under fire in the weeks since her participation was announced.
“I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I’m singing,” Evancho told CBS News in an interview scheduled to air on “CBS Sunday Morning” on Sunday. “I’m hoping that I can bring people together.”
All of Friday’s announced performers can be found on the official inauguration website here.
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
Twitter: @midwestspitfire
ALSO
Common and the National to play inauguration-week benefit for Planned Parenthood
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member resigns over planned Trump inauguration performance
Moby: I'd consider performing at Trump's inauguration, but only if he'll ...