Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old veteran with best Christmas gift ever

Ninety-six-year-old Cyrus Porter might just be one of Taylor Swift’s oldest fans. In a recent TV interview, the World War II veteran shared his adoration for the pop star and talked about her concerts he had attended in St. Louis and Memphis, Tenn., expressing his hope to see her one more time. He never could have imagined the concert would come to his own home.

That interview must have caught the attention of Swift, who made Porter’s dream come true by making a surprise visit to his home in New Madrid, Mo., on Monday. Porter, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were in complete shock when the singer arrived for an intimate meet-and-greet.

“My daughter opened the door and said, ‘It's Taylor Swift!’ ” Porter told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “I couldn't believe it. It's not a miracle, but I'd say it's pretty close.”

After chatting and taking selfies with the family, Swift, armed with an acoustic guitar, played one of her biggest hits, 2014’s “Shake It Off,” while the family sang and danced along.

But Swift wasn’t the only one to show off. Porter gave the “1989” singer a tour of his WWII memorabilia and newspaper clippings.

One of Porter’s grandsons shared the “Christmas miracle” on Twitter.

makeda.easter@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @makedaeaster