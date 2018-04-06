TV This Week, April 8-14: 'New Girl,' 'Howards End,' 'Killing Eve' and more

SUNDAY
Sandra Oh from "Grey's Anatomy" returns to TV in the imported espionage drama "Killing Eve." Let's hope she's not Eve. 8 p.m. BBC America
That evil twin is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the new made-for-cable thriller "Twin Betrayal." With Jen Lilley and Peter Douglas. 8 p.m. Lifetime
"Agent Carter's" Hayley Atwell takes on the role for which Emma Thompson won an Oscar in a four-part adaptation of E.M. Forster's Edwardian-era novel "Howards End." Matthew Macfadyen and Tracey Ullman also star. 8 p.m. Starz
The unearthing of a long-buried skeleton sets events in motion in the mystery drama "Unforgotten" airing on "Masterpiece." With Nicola Walker ("Last Tango in Halifax") and Sanjeev Bhaskar ("Indian Summers"). 9 p.m. KOCE
"River Monsters' " Jeremy Wade wades into the Ganges in India in the debut episode of "Jeremy Wade's Mighty Rivers." 9 p.m. Animal Planet
An antiquities expert explains why he thinks he's cracked some sort of "God Code" hidden in the Hebrew scriptures in this special. 9 p.m. History Channel
MONDAY
Mush this! The dark side of Alaska's famed canine-assisted cross-country sled race known as the Iditarod is exposed in filmmaker Fern Levitt's 2016 documentary "Sled Dogs." 9 p.m. Starz
Practitioners of "The Art of the Shine" share their secrets for keeping shoes spiffy, as well as their personal stories, in Stacey Tenenbaum's documentary airing on "Independent Lens." 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Have elephants, will travel: "Secrets of the Dead" seeks the truth behind a Carthaginian general's famous feat in the new episode "Hannibal in the Alps." 8 p.m. KOCE
"Deadliest Catch" returns with a live pre-show followed by the docuseries' 14th season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
Miley Cyrus and John Legend are among the myriad performers paying tribute to the original "Rocket Man" in the star-studded special "Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute." 9 p.m. CBS
Hey, "New Girl," where ya been? This sitcom starring Zooey Deschanel returns for its seventh and final season. 9:30 p.m. Fox
The president's remaking of the GOP in his own image is the subject of the episode "Trump's Takeover" on "Frontline." 10 p.m. KOCE
She objects! A defense attorney (Erica Ash) for a legal-aid office in NYC holds the system "In Contempt" and vice versa in this new drama. 10 p.m. BET
Sportsmanlike: The new documentary "Andre the Giant" remembers the pro-wrestling legend who also portrayed the lovable henchman Fezzik in the 1987 comedy "The Princess Bride." 10 p.m. HBO
WEDNESDAY
Expecto Patronum! The fantasy novel-and-movie franchise J.K. Rowling built is celebrated in the special "Harry Potter: A History of Magic." 8 p.m. KTLA
The war between Earth and Mars drags on for a third season of the sci-fi drama "The Expanse." 9 p.m. Syfy
The 2017 documentary "GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II" salutes the men and women of Jewish heritage who played their part in fighting the good fight against fascism. 10 p.m. KOCE
If you have to ask, you can't afford it: A Manhattan real estate agent plies his trade in the reality series "Sell It Like Serhant." 10 p.m. Bravo
The premiere episode of "Inside Out With Katie Couric" sees the veteran journalist diving into the contentious debate over the removal of Confederate monuments. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Ciao, Italia! Mr. O'Brien finds himself in Italy on a new edition of his occasional series "Conan Without Borders." 10 p.m. TBS
THURSDAY
A slate of films set during the Victorian Era includes the Oscar-winning 1956 adaptation of the Jules Verne adventure tale "Around the World in 80 Days." With David Niven and Cantinflas. 7 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
"Harry Potter's" Jim Broadbent plays an elderly Brit who reconnects with his college girlfriend (Charlotte Rampling) in the 2017 adaptation of Julian Barnes' novel "The Sense of an Ending." Emily Mortimer and "Downton Abbey's" Michelle Dockery also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
FRIDAY
"Bosch" is back in a fourth season of this crime drama based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels. Titus Welliver stars. Any time, Amazon
What the hell? Chiwetel Ejiofor ("12 Years a Slave") plays a fundamentalist preacher who begins to question the doctrine of eternal damnation in the fact-based 2018 drama "Come Sunday." Jason Segel, Danny Glover and Martin Sheen also star. Any time, Netflix
Danger! Danger, Will Robinson! Toby Stephens, Molly Parker and Parker Posey get "Lost in Space" in a reboot of Irwin Allen's 1960s sci-fi series. Any time, Netflix
Nicole Kidman portrays Gertrude Bell — a sort of female "Lawrence of Arabia" — in Werner Herzog's 2015 bio-drama "Queen of the Desert." James Franco, Damian Lewis and "Twilight's" Robert Pattinson also star. 7:45 p.m. Showtime
A British detective hunts the homicidal maniac who disfigured him in an acid attack in the imported police procedural "Rellik." With Richard Dormer ("Game of Thrones"). 10 p.m. Cinemax
The new comedy series "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas" has the former "Daily Show" correspondent traveling far and wide to tackle some of today's touchier topics. 11:30 p.m. HBO
SATURDAY
Thankyouverymuch! The one and only "King of Rock and Roll" is remembered in the two-part documentary "Elvis Presley: The Searcher." 8 and 9:49 p.m. HBO
"Northern Exposure's" John Corbett plays a rural pastor assisting with the resettlement of Burmese refugees in the inspirational 2017 drama "All Saints." 8 p.m. Starz
It's like déjà vu all over again for a teen (Zoey Deutch) who keeps reliving the day of her tragic death in the 2017 drama "Before I Fall." 9 p.m. Showtime
A superhero franchise toots its own horn and previews its next blockbuster in the special "The Marvel Cinematic Universe: 10 Years From Iron Man to Infinity." 10 p.m. ABC
