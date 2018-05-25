TV This Week, May 27-June 2: 'Blade Runner 2049,' 'The Bachelorette' and more

SUNDAY
The comic who caused a stir at the recent White House Correspondents Dinner hosts the new weekly series "The Break With Michelle Wolf." Any time, Netflix
Start your engines! It's time for IndyCar's "2018 Indianapolis 500" and NASCAR's "Coca-Cola 600." 9 a.m. ABC; 3 p.m. Fox
Holocaust survivor Peter Fischl shares his story with today's young people in Peter Musurlian's new documentary "Holocaust Soliloquy." 6 p.m. KLCS; also Tue., 7 p.m.
The assassinations of MLK and RFK and protests against the Vietnam War are among the pivotal events of the year "1968" covered in this four-part docu-series. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN (Concludes Monday)
Ink-stained wretches: Reporters from the New York Times ply their trade in the age of Trump in filmmaker Liz Garbus' new four-part docuseries "The Fourth Estate." 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Broadway's Megan Hilty and Oscar winner Allison Janney are slated to take part in the 29th annual "National Memorial Day Concert." Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise return as cohosts. From Washington, D.C. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE
Sasquatch watch! Animal Planet's annual "Monster Week" gets underway with the season premiere of the reality series "Finding Bigfoot." 8 p.m. Animal Planet
MONDAY
The puck drops here in the opening game of pro hockey's "Stanley Cup Final." 5 p.m. NBC; also Wed., Sat.
A woman scorned: "The Bachelor's" Becca Kufrin is back, only this time she's "The Bachelorette" as the reality series returns for another go-round. 8 p.m. ABC
Jennifer Lawrence is the titular "mother!" in this typically unsettling 2017 psychological thriller from "Black Swan" director Darren Aronofsky. With Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer. 8 p.m. Epix
The new documentary "John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls" paints an intimate portrait of the former Navy pilot and POW and current U.S. senator. 8 p.m. HBO
A teen is held captive by a deranged lunatic in the new fact-based TV movie "Girl in the Bunker." With Julia Lalonde and "E.T.'s" Henry Thomas. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Veterans of conflicts past and present speak candidly about the personal cost of "Going to War" in this new documentary from "Restrepo" filmmaker Sebastian Junger and author and former U.S. Marine Karl Marlantes. 9 p.m. KOCE
The rise of intelligent machines and the paradoxes of time travel are pondered in the final installments of "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction." 9 and 10 p.m. AMC
Famous foodies like Anthony Bourdain explain what happens when you don't clean your plate in the 2017 documentary "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste." 9 p.m. Starz
What a croc! Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda and Betty White do not star in "Lake Placid: Legacy," a new made-for-cable sequel to the 1999 creature feature. 9 and 11 p.m. Syfy
Megan Mullally, "Who Do You Think You Are?" The "Will & Grace" costar is up next on a new episode of the celebrity genealogy series. 9 p.m. TLC
"Independent Lens" presents "Served Like a Girl," a new documentary about efforts to raise awareness of the challenges faced by female veterans. 10 p.m. KOCE
Host Elizabeth Vargas examines the controversial multilevel-marketing organization known as NXIVM in the debut installment of "Cults and Extreme Belief." 10 p.m. A&E; also Tue.
"The Newsroom's" Olivia Munn plays a take-no-prisoners CIA operative when she joins the cast of "SIX" in the military drama's Season 2 premiere. 10 p.m. History Channel; also Wed.
TUESDAY
Them? The Bluths are back for a fifth season of the sitcom "Arrested Development." With Jason Bateman, Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter. Any time, Netflix
"Lost's" Dominic Monaghan plays an NYPD detective detailed to Stockholm to help stop a serial killer in the imported crime drama "100 Code." With Michael Nyqvist ("The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"). 7 and 10 p.m. WGN America
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Tyra Banks will see if "America's Got Talent" in a 13th season of the hit reality show. 8 p.m. NBC
A shameful episode in the history of U.S. immigration law from the late 19th century is recalled in the episode "The Chinese Exclusion Act" on a new "American Experience." 8 p.m. KOCE
Smurf (Ellen Barkin) and company are back in a third season of the crime drama "Animal Kingdom." With Scott Speedman. 9 p.m. TNT
More aspiring hoofers put the best feet forward for Jennifer Lopez, et al., in a new season of "World of Dance." With Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Jenna Dewan. 10 p.m. NBC
The six-part docuseries "Hunting ISIS" follows American volunteers who traveled to Iraq and Syria to help battle the terrorist organization. 10 p.m. History Channel
Ava DuVernay's Louisiana-set family drama "Queen Sugar" returns with a two-night third-season premiere. Rutina Westley stars. 10 p.m. OWN; also Wed.
WEDNESDAY
The kooky Ellie Kemper is still the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" in new episodes of this comedy from Tina Fey. With Carol Kane, Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski. Any time, Netflix
Chin up! The extreme obstacle-course competition "American Ninja Warrior" kicks off a 10th season in Dallas. 8 p.m. NBC
Host Gordon Ramsay serves up a ninth season of his culinary competition "MasterChef." 8 p.m. Fox
"What's the Universe Made Of?" The mysteries of dark matter and dark energy are probed in this new episode of "Nova Wonders." 9 p.m. KOCE
A former hostage negotiator (Sarah Shahi) is tasked with rescuing folks trapped in a virtual reality-induced "Reverie" in this new sci-fi drama. With "24's" Dennis Haysbert. 10 p.m. NBC
Do svidaniya, comrades! After six seasons, the D.C.-set espionage drama "The Americans" airs its series finale. With Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell. 10 p.m. FX
THURSDAY
Radio host Howard Stern, who needs no introduction, is Dave's next guest on a new "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman." Any time, Netflix
Studious youngsters will strive to be letter-perfect at the finals of the "91st Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee." 7 a.m. ESPN2; 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Basketball's top two teams hold court in Game 1 of the "2018 NBA Finals." 6 p.m. ABC
FRIDAY
Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, Juno Temple and Justin Timberlake form a curious quadrangle in 1950s Coney Island, N.Y., in Woody Allen's 2017 drama "Wonder Wheel." Any time, Amazon
If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and then you'll hate it in the effects-laden 2017 disaster flick "Geostorm." With Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess and Ed Harris. 8:10 p.m. Cinemax
The name's Strike, "C.B. Strike." A former British soldier (Tom Burke) helps Scotland Yard tackle tough cases in this three-part series. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SATURDAY
Do androids dream of electric sequels? Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford star in "Blade Runner 2049," filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 2017 followup to Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi noir classic based on a Philip K. Dick novel. 8 p.m. HBO
Hotshot firefighters battling a blaze in Arizona meet a tragic fate in the fact-based 2017 drama "Only the Brave." With Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, Taylor Kitsch and Miles Teller. 8 p.m. Starz
It is a truth universally acknowledged that "Marrying Mr. Darcy" is a new sequel to 2016's Austen-inspired romance "Unleashing Mr. Darcy." With Cindy Busby and Ryan Paevey. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
"90210's" AnnaLynne McCord leads "Criminal Minds' " Matthew Gray Gubler severly astray in the trashy 2017 indie thriller "68 Kill." 10 p.m. Showtime
