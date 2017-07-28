TV This Week, July 30-Aug. 5: 'Rick and Morty' and more

SUNDAY
You’ll see lions and tigers and leopards — oh, my! — in the new special “Living with Maneaters: Big Cat Battleground.” 7 p.m. Animal Planet
The new series “Top Gear America” is a retooled version of the car-crazy British show. William Fichtner, Tom “Wookie” Ford and Antron Brown are the hosts. 8 p.m. BBC America
“Shark School With Michael Phelps” is a bonus “Shark Week” special starring the multi-medal-winning Olympic swimmer. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
There’s a new “Sharknado” a-brewing! But first comes a week’s worth of similarly themed thrillers, kicking off with the new creature feature “5-Headed Shark Attack.” 8 p.m. Syfy
“Rick and Morty” are back in action in a third season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s mind-bending and majorly messed-up animated sci-fi comedy. Featuring the voices of Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer and the indispensable Chris Parnell. 11:30 p.m. Adult Swim
MONDAY
They oughtn’t, and yet “The Men Tell All” anyway on this season’s penultimate episode of “The Bachelorette.” 8 p.m. ABC
The special “Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?” dives into conspiracy theories surrounding the beloved royal’s shocking 1997 death. 8 p.m. TLC
The “Tiffany Network” aims to give VICE News a run for its money with the new you-are-there newsmagazine “CBSN: On Assignment.” 10 p.m. CBS
Filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo reopens old wounds surrounding the loss of a beloved family member to AIDS in the poignant documentary “Memories of a Penitent Heart” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
A recovering addict lends his expertise in the fight against opiate-addiction epidemic in America in the new special “Dope Man.” 10 p.m. A&E
They’re on the hunt for clunkers and junkers to restore to their former glory in the new unscripted series “Carspotting.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
Good-looking young folks with perhaps more money than sense frolic in a Florida beach community in the new reality series “Siesta Key.” 10 p.m. MTV
The night is dark and full of terrors for four young lovers in the new Shakespeare-inspired series “A Midsummer’s Nightmare.” With Courtney Love, Daisy Head and “Lost’s” Dominic Monaghan. 11 p.m. Lifetime
TUESDAY
A veteran Iranian-American comic cracks wise in the new stand-up special “Maz Jobrani: Immigrant.” Any time, Netflix
The new fact-based drama series “Manhunt: Unabomber” stars “A Beautiful Mind’s” Paul Bettany as Ted Kaczynski and “Avatar’s” Sam Worthington as the real-life FBI profiler trying to stop him. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery
WEDNESDAY
The last Jedi: “Star Wars’ ” Mark Hamill makes a cameo on the second-season finale of “Nightcap.” J.J. Abrams, Rachael Ray and Christie Brinkley also guest star. 8 p.m. Pop
Rob Lowe hits the road, sons in tow, searching for spooky mysteries in the new reality series “The Lowe Files.” 10 p.m. A&E
Competitors are plunged into complete “Darkness” in this unusual new survival series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel; also Thu.
Some funny females hope to have you in stitches in the imported-from-Canada comedy series “Baroness Von Sketch Show.” 10 p.m. IFC
Whodunit? Jessica Biel. Why’d she do it? That’s Bill Pullman’s job to figure out in the new murder-mystery drama “The Sinner.” 10 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
Are you ready for some preseason football? The Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals meet in Canton, Ohio, in the annual “Hall of Fame Game.” 5 p.m. NBC
A young gay man, who came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was just a baby, fights for status and acceptance in the 2016 documentary “Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America.” 9 p.m. Logo
Host Don Wildman is back with more “Mysteries at the Museum” on the series’ season premiere. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
What happens in a rural resort cabin stays in a rural resort cabin in the new comedy anthology series “The Guest Book.” Upcoming guest stars include “Community’s” Danny Pudi and “Orange Is the New Black’s” Lauren Lapkus. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS
The reality series “I Love Kellie Pickler” is back for a third season. 11 p.m. CMT
It’s a talk show, a call-in show and a star-studded comedy-variety show. It’s “The Chris Gethard Show” hosted by the comic and sometime “Broad City” co-star. 11 p.m. TruTV
FRIDAY
Just the facts, ma’am: Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt dub the voices of two cops in 1980s Romania in the quirky new series “Comrade Detective.” Any time, Amazon
A filmmaker uncovers evidence of rampant doping by Russian athletes during recent Olympic Games in the new exposé “Icarus.” Any time, Netflix
Got WHAS? “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” is the latest series based on David Wain’s 2001 cult comedy. With Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, et al. Any time, Netflix
Alicia Keys, Miss Piggy and Oprah Winfrey are among the famous faces helping inspire young folks in this year’s edition of “WE Day.” Selena Gomez is the host. 8 p.m. CBS
The proof is in the pudding as the latest season of “The Great British Baking Show” wraps up with the semi-final and then the final. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Patti Stanger gets back to helping rich folks hook up on a new season of “Million Dollar Matchmaker.” 10 p.m. WE
SATURDAY
“The Mentalist’s” Amanda Righetti finds “Love at the Shore” with a hunky surfer in this new made-for-cable romantic fable. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The new special “Son of Sam: The Hunt for a Killer” recalls the serial murderer who terrorized the Big Apple in the late 1970s. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Come “Hell or High Water,” a determined Texas Ranger (Jeff Bridges) is gonna bring down two bad, bank-robbing hombres (Chris Pine, Ben Foster) in this taut 2016 contemporary western. 9 p.m. Showtime
The new stand-up special “George Lopez: The Wall, Live From Washington, D.C.” finds the comic cutting up at the Kennedy Center in our nation’s capital. 10 p.m. HBO
