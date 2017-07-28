TV This Week, July 30-Aug. 5: 'Rick and Morty' and more

SUNDAY

You’ll see lions and tigers and leopards — oh, my! — in the new special “Living with Maneaters: Big Cat Battleground.” 7 p.m. Animal Planet

The new series “Top Gear America” is a retooled version of the car-crazy British show. William Fichtner, Tom “Wookie” Ford and Antron Brown are the hosts. 8 p.m. BBC America

“Shark School With Michael Phelps” is a bonus “Shark Week” special starring the multi-medal-winning Olympic swimmer. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

There’s a new “Sharknado” a-brewing! But first comes a week’s worth of similarly themed thrillers, kicking off with the new creature feature “5-Headed Shark Attack.” 8 p.m. Syfy

“Rick and Morty” are back in action in a third season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s mind-bending and majorly messed-up animated sci-fi comedy. Featuring the voices of Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer and the indispensable Chris Parnell. 11:30 p.m. Adult Swim

MONDAY

They oughtn’t, and yet “The Men Tell All” anyway on this season’s penultimate episode of “The Bachelorette.” 8 p.m. ABC

The special “Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?” dives into conspiracy theories surrounding the beloved royal’s shocking 1997 death. 8 p.m. TLC

The “Tiffany Network” aims to give VICE News a run for its money with the new you-are-there newsmagazine “CBSN: On Assignment.” 10 p.m. CBS

Filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo reopens old wounds surrounding the loss of a beloved family member to AIDS in the poignant documentary “Memories of a Penitent Heart” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

A recovering addict lends his expertise in the fight against opiate-addiction epidemic in America in the new special “Dope Man.” 10 p.m. A&E

They’re on the hunt for clunkers and junkers to restore to their former glory in the new unscripted series “Carspotting.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Good-looking young folks with perhaps more money than sense frolic in a Florida beach community in the new reality series “Siesta Key.” 10 p.m. MTV

The night is dark and full of terrors for four young lovers in the new Shakespeare-inspired series “A Midsummer’s Nightmare.” With Courtney Love, Daisy Head and “Lost’s” Dominic Monaghan. 11 p.m. Lifetime

TUESDAY

A veteran Iranian-American comic cracks wise in the new stand-up special “Maz Jobrani: Immigrant.” Any time, Netflix

The new fact-based drama series “Manhunt: Unabomber” stars “A Beautiful Mind’s” Paul Bettany as Ted Kaczynski and “Avatar’s” Sam Worthington as the real-life FBI profiler trying to stop him. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery

WEDNESDAY

The last Jedi: “Star Wars’ ” Mark Hamill makes a cameo on the second-season finale of “Nightcap.” J.J. Abrams, Rachael Ray and Christie Brinkley also guest star. 8 p.m. Pop

Rob Lowe hits the road, sons in tow, searching for spooky mysteries in the new reality series “The Lowe Files.” 10 p.m. A&E

Competitors are plunged into complete “Darkness” in this unusual new survival series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel; also Thu.

Some funny females hope to have you in stitches in the imported-from-Canada comedy series “Baroness Von Sketch Show.” 10 p.m. IFC

Whodunit? Jessica Biel. Why’d she do it? That’s Bill Pullman’s job to figure out in the new murder-mystery drama “The Sinner.” 10 p.m. USA

THURSDAY

Are you ready for some preseason football? The Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals meet in Canton, Ohio, in the annual “Hall of Fame Game.” 5 p.m. NBC

A young gay man, who came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was just a baby, fights for status and acceptance in the 2016 documentary “Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America.” 9 p.m. Logo

Host Don Wildman is back with more “Mysteries at the Museum” on the series’ season premiere. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

What happens in a rural resort cabin stays in a rural resort cabin in the new comedy anthology series “The Guest Book.” Upcoming guest stars include “Community’s” Danny Pudi and “Orange Is the New Black’s” Lauren Lapkus. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS

The reality series “I Love Kellie Pickler” is back for a third season. 11 p.m. CMT

It’s a talk show, a call-in show and a star-studded comedy-variety show. It’s “The Chris Gethard Show” hosted by the comic and sometime “Broad City” co-star. 11 p.m. TruTV

FRIDAY

Just the facts, ma’am: Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt dub the voices of two cops in 1980s Romania in the quirky new series “Comrade Detective.” Any time, Amazon

A filmmaker uncovers evidence of rampant doping by Russian athletes during recent Olympic Games in the new exposé “Icarus.” Any time, Netflix

Got WHAS? “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” is the latest series based on David Wain’s 2001 cult comedy. With Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, et al. Any time, Netflix

Alicia Keys, Miss Piggy and Oprah Winfrey are among the famous faces helping inspire young folks in this year’s edition of “WE Day.” Selena Gomez is the host. 8 p.m. CBS

The proof is in the pudding as the latest season of “The Great British Baking Show” wraps up with the semi-final and then the final. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE