TV This Week, Dec. 31-Jan. 6: New Year's Eve, the Rose Parade, 'The X-Files' and more

SUNDAY

Ring in the new with “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” and/or an “All American New Year” hosted by Jesse Watters and Kennedy, both from Times Square in NYC. 5 and 10 p.m. CNN; 7 and 11 p.m. Fox News Channel

Mariah Carey will take another crack at it on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018.” Other performers include Britney Spears and Kelly Clarkson. 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m. and 1:09 a.m. ABC

“Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square” also features musical performance and special guests to be announced. 8 and 11 p.m. Fox

“Live From Lincoln Center” presents “NY Philharmonic New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway,” featuring favorites from the composer’s scores for “On the Town” and “West Side Story.” 9 p.m. KOCE

MONDAY

Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman will anchor live local coverage of “The 129th Tournament of Roses Parade.” “CSI: NY’s” Gary Sinise serves as grand marshal for the annual procession in Pasadena. 8 a.m. KTLA; other coverage: NBC, ABC, Hallmark Channel, HGTV

Georgia faces Oklahoma in the “Rose Bowl,” then Alabama battles Clemson in the “Sugar Bowl,” with the winners of each game meeting Jan. 8 to decide the national college-football championship. 2:10 and 5:50 p.m. ESPN

Prize pooches promenade at the “AKC National Championship” in Orlando, Fla. 7 p.m. Animal Planet

Ladies, start your engines: Auto racing’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. is “The Bachelor” as the reality competition returns for another cycle. 8 p.m. ABC

Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and a foundling make three in the 2016 adaptation of M.L. Stedman’s romantic period drama “The Light Between Oceans.” Derek Cianfrance directs. 8 p.m. Showtime

Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman and Terry Bradshaw go gallivanting around Europe in new episodes of “Better Late Than Never.” 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Take this waltz: “Great Performances” presents “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2018” featuring the Vienna Philharmonic and the Vienna City Ballet. “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville is the host. 9 p.m. KOCE

Lock them up! More volunteers go undercover at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on the return of the docu-series “60 Days In.” 9 p.m. A&E; also Thu.

“Independent Lens” presents “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin,” a new documentary profiling the “Tales of the City” author and gay-rights activist. 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Soccer, schmoccer. Scotsman Darren McMullen is an “NFL Football Fanatic” and he doesn’t care who knows it in this new travelogue. 11:05 and 11:35 p.m. USA

TUESDAY

Kate Winslet, Gary Oldman, et al., talk a little shop on new episodes of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” 7 p.m. KOCE; also Wed.-Thu.

Daytime TV’s Ellen DeGeneres puts contestants through their paces in her new prime-time series “Ellen’s Game of Games.” 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

“Married at First Sight” returns with a matchmaking special followed by the season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime

The reality series “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” and “I Am Jazz” return with new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. TLC

This is your captain speaking: “The Practice’s” Dylan McDermott will fly you from “LA to Vegas” in this new workplace comedy. 9 p.m. Fox

The docu-series “Intervention” is back with new episodes. 9 p.m. A&E

The new series “Tesla’s Death Ray: A Murder Declassified” seeks to uncover the truth about the famed inventor’s rumored-about weapon of mass destruction. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Siblings Leanne and Steve Ford will fix up your fixer-upper in the new series “Restored by the Fords.” 10 p.m. HGTV

They ain’t found him yet on the third season premiere of “Hunting Hitler.” 10:09 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

It’s destination Iceland as “The Amazing Race” returns for a 30th cycle. Phil Keoghan is the host. 8 p.m. CBS

The truth is out there ... or is it? Either way, Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) are back on the case on another season of the rebooted sci-fi drama “The X-Files.” 8 p.m. Fox

It’s a different world: “black-ish” costar Yara Shahidi is now “grown-ish” in this new spinoff that follows her character Zoey to college. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

“9-1-1,” what is your emergency? Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton head the cast of this new drama about first responders. 9 p.m. Fox

Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson are “Alone in Berlin” in this 2016 thriller about a married German couple who’ve had just about enough of those nasty Nazis. Vincent Perez directs. 9 p.m. Showtime

Joel McHale, Niecy Nash and Constance Zimmer will help fill in the blanks on the return of “Match Game.” Alec Baldwin hosts. 10 p.m. ABC

THURSDAY

“Jay Leno’s Garage” opens its doors once again. Guests include motocross champ Travis Pastrana and comic Gilbert Gottfried. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Sean Diddy Combs and other music-biz bigwigs will decide which aspiring stars have the right stuff in the new reality series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” 8 p.m. Fox

The fire last time: The new docu-special “Truth and Lies: Waco” recalls the deadly 1993 standoff between Branch Davidians and federal agents. 9 p.m. ABC

Hey, y’all, the country-music drama “Nashville” is back for its sixth and final season. With Hayden Panettiere. 9 p.m. CMT

Those scrappy “Project Runway All Stars” return for another cycle of the fashion-design competition. Alyssa Milano hosts. 9 p.m. Lifetime

They’re getting the proverbial third degree in “The Interrogation Room” in this new true-crime docu-series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

FRIDAY

Foster parents get more than they bargained for in the new supernatural thriller “Before I Wake.” With Kate Bosworth and Thomas Jane. Any time, Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld’s auto-centric gabfest “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is back with new episodes on a different streaming service. Any time, Netflix

The food industry’s dirty little secrets are on display in the don’t-watch-it-during-dinner exposé “Rotten.” Any time, Netflix