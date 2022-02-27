What’s on TV This Week: ‘Killing Eve,’ the SAG Awards, the State of the Union and more

SUNDAY

The feel-good comedy “Ted Lasso” and the darkly comic drama “Succession” lead the TV categories at the “28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.” 5 p.m. TBS, TNT

Queen Latifah and special guest star Jada Pinkett Smith set it off on a new episode of “The Equalizer.” 8 p.m. CBS

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back at the judges table as “American Idol” launches its 20th season. 8 p.m. ABC

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer resume their deadly pas de deux as “Killing Eve” kicks off its fourth and final season. 8 p.m. BBC America; also AMC+

There’ll be more clothes-less encounters of the worst kind in the return of the survival series “Naked and Afraid.” 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

Host Guy Fieri puts a fresh batch of chefs through their paces in a new season of “Tournament of Champions.” 8 p.m. Food Network

A publicist’s fairy-tale romance turns into a royal pain in the you-know-what in the new TV movie “Stalked by a Prince.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The edgy teen drama “Euphoria” ends its sophomore season. Zendaya stars. 9 p.m. HBO

Be they hoagies, subs or grinders, sandwiches are what’s on the menu in the season premiere of “The Food That Built America.” 9 p.m. History Channel

The satirical series “The Righteous Gemstones” ends its second season. With John Goodman and Danny McBride. 10 p.m. HBO

Host Adam Richman fires up the wayback machine for his latest foodie series, “Adam Eats the 80s.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. History Channel

Get taken for a ride in the new fact-based miniseries “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” With Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman. 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

If you have to ask, you can’t afford it in the new star-studded automotive series “Million Dollar Wheels.” Anytime, Discovery+

Ink-stained wretches: Bill Murray and Frances McDormand head an all-star cast in Wes Anderson’s journalism-themed 2021 charmer “The French Dispatch.” 7:05 p.m. HBO

“Spring Baking Championship” returns, along with the new spinoff “Spring Baking Championship: Easter.” 8 and 10 p.m. Food Network

HGTV’s finest will “Rock the Block” once more in new episodes of this all-star home renovation competition. 9 p.m. HGTV

“Better Things” await in a fifth and final season of this sardonic sitcom starring Pamela Adlon. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FX

TUESDAY

Life as a superhero isn’t as super as it sounds in the new live-action/animated series “The Guardians of Justice.” Anytime, Netflix

Leaving unwashed dishes in the sink is the least of their transgressions in the new true crime series “Worst Roommate Ever.” Anytime, Netflix

TCM’s annual “31 Days of Oscar” celebration gets underway and includes Humphrey Bogart in John Huston’s 1948 thriller “Key Largo.” 3 p.m. TCM

Broadcast networks and cable news outlets will offer live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers his “State of the Union” address to a joint session of Congress. 6 p.m. various channels

The 2021 documentary “Lady Buds” profiles six different women trying to rake in a little green in the cannabis biz here in the Golden State. 8 p.m. Starz

Meet the curmudgeon behind the curmudgeon as the star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is profiled in the new two-part documentary “The Larry David Story.” 9 and 10 p.m. HBO

WEDNESDAY

Two men undertake an arduous trek across Greenland in 1909 in the fact-based 2022 survival tale “Against the Ice.” With “Game of Thrones’” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Anytime, Netflix

The finish line is in sight on the season finale of “The Amazing Race.” Phil Keoghan hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman” wind down their seventh and third seasons, respectively. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

He’ll be right there waiting for you: 1980s pop idol Richard Marx guest stars as himself on a new episode of “The Goldbergs.” 8 p.m. ABC

Three contestants enter, one leaves with the title “Next Level Chef” as this culinary competition from Gordon Ramsay closes out its freshman season. 9 p.m. Fox

Watch even more candid footage of neighbors behaving very, very badly in new episodes of “Neighborhood Wars.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

THURSDAY

Out for blood: Amanda Seyfried portrays disgraced former Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes in the new docudrama “The Dropout.” Anytime, Hulu

By the power of Grayskull! The rebooted animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” is back for a second season. Anytime, Netflix

John Cameron Mitchell is Joe “Tiger King” Exotic and “SNL’s” Kate McKinnon is his archrival Carole Baskin in the new satirical series “Joe vs. Carole.” Anytime, Peacock

“A pirate’s life for me” says an otherwise mild-mannered member of the landed gentry in the new action comedy “Our Flag Means Death.” Anytime, HBO Max

Two women move into a Manhattan pad once reputedly owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in the 2021 thriller “The Scary of Sixty-First.” Anytime, Shudder

Re-engage with Patrick Stewart in a second season of the sci-fi franchise entry “Star Trek: Picard.” Anytime, Paramount+

Animals of all shapes and sizes do what they have to do to get by in Africa’s Okavango Delta in the new nature documentary “Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.” Anytime, Netflix

Crikey! An amnesiac Brit (“The Fall’s” Jamie Dornan) finds himself on the run from some baddies in the Outback in the new drama “The Tourist.” Anytime, HBO Max

“Gossip Girl’s” Leighton Meester plays a different tourist caught up in a mystery in the 2022 thriller “The Weekend Away.” Anytime, Netflix

Host Padma Lakshmi serves up a new season of the culinary competition “Top Chef.” 8 p.m. Bravo

FRIDAY

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” is a new anthology of animated shorts inspired by the darkly comic drama about superheroes and the civilians who hate them. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Jane Fonda and Billy Porter are among the famous faces featured in a second season of the docuseries “Dear …” Anytime, Apple TV+

“The Avengers’” Sebastian Stan works up an appetite in the 2022 horror comedy “Fresh.” With Daisy Edgar-Jones. Anytime, Hulu

TV’s original power couple is celebrated in the Amy Poehler-directed 2022 documentary “Lucy and Desi.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

An unsuspecting young woman discovers her mother (Toni Collette) has a secret past in the new mystery thriller “Pieces of Her.” Anytime, Netflix

A family pulls together when their young daughter’s beloved android companion goes on the fritz in Kogonada’s 2021 sci-fi fable “After Yang.” With Colin Farrell. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Vin Diesel and company take it to the limit one more time in Justin Lin’s 2021 franchise entry “F9: The Fast Saga.” With John Cena. 8 p.m. HBO

A desperate mother goes to great lengths to rescue her young daughters in the fact-based TV movie “Stolen by Their Father.” With Sarah Drew. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Dune’s” Oscar Isaac hosts and British pop singer Charli XCX performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

“The Djinn” will grant your wish but it’s gonna cost you in this taut and tense 2021 terror tale. 9 p.m. Showtime