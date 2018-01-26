Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'All Eyez on Me' on HBO and more

SERIES
Saturday Night Live Former cast member Will Ferrell returns to host, and country star Chris Stapleton is the musical guest. 8:29 p.m. NBC
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II A new installment of the nature series takes a deep dive into the frigid waters of Antarctica. 9 p.m. BBC America
Falling Water Taka (Will Yun Lee) goes on the trail of the Shadowman (Dru Viergever) in a new episode of the fantasy drama. 10 p.m. USA
Austin City Limits The hip-hop duo Run the Jewels performs new songs and old favorites in a new edition of the concert series. 11 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Conan Without Borders Talk-show host Conan O'Brien heads to Haiti in the eighth installment of this occasional series. 10 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
The Number on Great-Grandpa's Arm This short family-friendly documentary shares lessons about the Holocaust through a conversation between a 10-year-old boy and his great-grandfather, a survivor of Auschwitz. 6 p.m. HBO
All Eyez on Me Demetrius Shipp Jr. portrays the late rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur in this 2017 biopic. "The Walking Dead's" Danai Gurira also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story R&B singer Toni Braxton stars in this fact-based TV movie about a single mother in Georgia who confronts a would-be school shooter. Followed by the new special "Biography Presents: The Antoinette Tuff Story." 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
Winter's Dream Kristy Swanson plays a former championship skier who finds romance with a single dad (Dean Cain) in this new made-for-cable romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Immigration: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Immigration: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). Panel: Nina Turner; David Urban; Jen Psaki; Linda Chavez. (N) 6 and 10 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning New hologram technology; Neil Diamond; Elton John; violins; Ed Sheeran; Marilyn Maye; 1968. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump at Davos: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Ian Bremmer; Rana Foroohar. Prospects for peace between the Palestinians and Israelis: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). White House Legislative Director Marc Short. Immigration: Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands); Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Panel: Rachael Bade, Politico; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Jennifer Jacobs, Bloomberg; Ed O'Keefe. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Kevin McCarthy; Robert Gates; Joe Manchin; Tom Brokaw; Kasie Hunt; Rich Lowry; Heather McGhee. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 and 7 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). The Russia investigation: Dan Abrams; Ken Starr, Whitewater Independent Counsel. Panel: Matthew Dowd; Cokie Roberts; Perry Bacon Jr., FiveThirtyEight; Susan Glasser, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Controversy over text messages between FBI agents: Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short. Matt Zeller, "No One Left Behind." Panel: Karl Rove; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Jason Chaffetz; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Coverage of President Trump and the FBI; the Russia investigation: David French, National Review; Noah Rothman, Commentary; Julian Zelizer. Congressional reaction to leaks about the Mueller investigation: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin). Trump's immigration proposal: Amy Goodman, Democracy Now! Rupert Murdoch suggests Facebook should pay news outlets: David Chavern, News Media Alliance. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz The Russia investigation; results of the government shutdown: Mollie Hemingway; Shelby Holliday, the Wall Street Journal; Capri Cafaro, the Washington Examiner; Emily Jashinsky, the Washington Examiner; Cathy Areu, Catalina Magazine; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
Basketball The Golden State Warriors welcome the Boston Celtics. 5:30 p.m. ABC
