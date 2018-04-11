Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Sense of an Ending' and more

TV HIGHLIGHTS

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Peter MacNicol (“Ally McBeal”) guest stars as a reclusive scientist who invites Sheldon (Jim Parsons) to pay him a visit in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Grey’s Anatomy An immigration agent combs the hospital for a worker whose U.S. residency status is in question in the new episode “Beautiful Dreamer.” 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham Gordon (Ben McKenzie) comes up with a plan to recapture the Arkham escapees on a new episode of the before-Batman drama. 8 p.m. Fox

RuPaul’s Drag Race Tisha Campbell Martin and Logan Browning serve as guest judges on the drag-queen competition. 8 p.m. VH1

Mom “3rd Rock From the Sun’s” Kristen Johnston guest stars as an old acquaintance who has a bone to pick with Bonnie (Allison Janney) on a new episode of the sitcom. 9 p.m. CBS

Station 19 Chandra Wilson makes a crossover appearance in her “Grey’s Anatomy” role in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Scandal The D.C.-set drama starring Kerry Washington airs its next-to-last episode. 10 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

The Sense of an Ending Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling star in director Ritesh Batra’s character-driven 2017 adaptation of Julian Barnes’ novel about an older Brit who reconnects with an old girlfriend (Rampling). “The Newsroom’s” Emily Mortimer and “Downton Abbey’s” Michelle Dockery also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jeff Daniels; “Sandlot” reunion; Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps; stress. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Diane von Furstenberg; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Shania Twain; tennis player Sloane Stephens; Tyler Posey (“Truth or Dare”); Cress Williams (“Black Lightning”); auto racer James Hinchcliffe. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Former pro athletes Brett Favre, Abby Wambach, Kurt Warner and David Ross discuss the dangers of concussions in sports. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Amy Schumer; Aisha Tyler. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show En Vogue performs. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.); John Krasinski. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Neil Patrick Harris; NeNe Leakes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Undercover investigation into the safety of dog groomers; the widow of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale (“Truth or Dare”); panel: Jodie Sweetin, Zuri Hall and Diann Valentine. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Fitness expert Bob Harper; pastor Chad Veach. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Dr. Ian Smith; Camila Alves McConaughey; Craig Bierko (“UnREAL”); Greek chicken salad. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her toddler grandson was being neglected. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Helen Hunt; Andy Cohen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Advice for putting on makeup in a hurry; Adrienne answers questions from fans. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Fashion model Karlie Kloss. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Andy Cohen; Ike Barinholtz. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jack White; Grace Jones; Tinashe and Offset perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Diane Sawyer; Joshua Jackson; John Prine performs with Sturgill Simpson and Brandi Carlile. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Shia LaBeouf; Sandra Oh; First Aid Kit performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Shaquille O’Neal; Victoria Beckham; Jamiroquai performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aubrey Plaza; journalist Ari Melber; author Jason Reynolds. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Lucy Hale; I’m With Her performs; Robin Thede. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Kansas City Royals. 5 p.m. FSN

