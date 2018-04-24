Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The 100' on the CW

SERIES
The Voice Maroon 5 performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Guest star Wentworth Miller ("Prison Break") reprises the role of Citizen Cold, who's enlisted by Barry (Grant Gustin) to help keep a meta in line during transport. 8 p.m. KTLA
Lethal Weapon Murtaugh and Riggs (Damon Wayans Sr., Clayne Crawford) investigate robbery at a mansion that escalated into a homicide in this new episode. Rex Linn and Kristen Gutoskie continue their guest roles. 8 p.m. Fox
Civilizations The new series detailing the history of art continues with a survey of how the human image has been depicted in a range of creative works. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Shadowhunters Clary (Katherine McNamara) joins forces with Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) to investigate a recent demon attack while Simon (Alberto Rosende) is visited by someone he thought he would never see again. Anna Hopkins guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Rise Technical run-throughs for the production don't go as planned, to the dismay of everyone, especially Lou and Tracey (Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez). 9 p.m. NBC
The 100 The adventure-drama series begins its fifth season with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) on her own on a ravaged, extremely grim Earth, while her allies in space discover something that gives them hope for the future. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
LA to Vegas The end of a relationship sets Dave (Dylan McDermott) on a gambling spree with Artem and Colin (Peter Stormare, Ed Weeks) as the flight is ready for takeoff without its pilot. 9 p.m. Fox
First Civilizations Each episode of this new series documents the influence of a specific feature of ancient cultures on modern times. Warfare is the topic for tonight's premiere. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Married at First Sight After eight weeks of marriage, a honeymoon, and the experience of life together as husband and wife, each of the couples meets with makes the decision to stay married or divorce. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Genius The second season of this critically acclaimed series is a 10-part examination of the life and work of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, portrayed by Antonio Banderas. Alex Rich, Clémence Poésy and Sebastian Roche also star. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) is enlisted by Schmidt (Max Greenfield) to help Ruth (Danielle Rockoff) get ready for a preschool interview. Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone also star with guest star Marcia Moran. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Deception The opening hour of a new two-episode story puts Jonathan Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) on the trail of his abducted twin brother Cameron, whose gifts as an illusionist become major factors in the Mystery Woman's criminal plans. The story arc concludes Sunday. Ilfenesh Hadera, Lenora Crichlow, Amaury Nolasco, Justin Chon, Laila Robins and Vinnie Jones also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The plight of Guatemalan teenagers forced to perform labor in Ohio leads to a larger investigation that reveals an illegal labor trafficking network in the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: A Closer Look In this new episode Clark attempts to uncover the truth behind the murder of actor Robert Blake's wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley. 10 p.m. A&E
The Last O.G. Cousin Bobby (Allen Maldonado) convinces Tray (Tracy Morgan) to try a popular dating app in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ronan Farrow; Renée Fleming. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dawn Potter; Joanna Gaines. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chris Rock and Adam Sandler; author Ali Wentworth. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Terrell Owens. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Maury Povich and Connie Chung. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Henry Winkler ("Barry"); Sting and Shaggy perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Candace Cameron Bure; author Andrew Morton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Aisha Tyler ("Archer: Danger Island"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Uzo Aduba; Nancy O'Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Eight women are found dead; the first tech rehab center for technology addicts; phubbing. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Survivors of the obesity epidemic: people who have made physical and emotional transformations. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jillian Michaels; Cynthia Bailey ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Troy Aikman; Paula Patton ("Traffik"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her eating disorder is her best friend; Cleveland kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scarlett Johansson ("Avengers: Infinity War"); Jake Tapper; Parquet Courts performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real T.R. Knight ("Genius"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE and KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jonah Goldberg. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Zach Braff; Alia Shawkat; Andrew W.K. performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin James; Questlove; Sigrid performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hank Azaria; Ronan Farrow; Grace VanderWaal performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Mark Ruffalo; Scarlett Johansson; Tom Hiddleston; Danai Gurira; Dave Bautista; Bleachers performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anthony Mackie; Judy Greer; Snow Patrol performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Sarah Kendzior; Sarah Tomek performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Paula Patton; Wildermiss performs; author Siri Daly. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 22-28, 2018, in PDF format