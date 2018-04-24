Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The 100' on the CW

Ed Stockly
By
Apr 23, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Eliza Taylor costars in a new season of the sci-fi drama "The 100" on the CW. (Jack Rowand / The CW)
SERIES

The Voice Maroon 5 performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Guest star Wentworth Miller ("Prison Break") reprises the role of Citizen Cold, who's enlisted by Barry (Grant Gustin) to help keep a meta in line during transport. 8 p.m. KTLA

Lethal Weapon Murtaugh and Riggs (Damon Wayans Sr., Clayne Crawford) investigate robbery at a mansion that escalated into a homicide in this new episode. Rex Linn and Kristen Gutoskie continue their guest roles. 8 p.m. Fox

Civilizations The new series detailing the history of art continues with a survey of how the human image has been depicted in a range of creative works. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Shadowhunters Clary (Katherine McNamara) joins forces with Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) to investigate a recent demon attack while Simon (Alberto Rosende) is visited by someone he thought he would never see again. Anna Hopkins guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Rise Technical run-throughs for the production don't go as planned, to the dismay of everyone, especially Lou and Tracey (Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez). 9 p.m. NBC

The 100 The adventure-drama series begins its fifth season with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) on her own on a ravaged, extremely grim Earth, while her allies in space discover something that gives them hope for the future. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

LA to Vegas The end of a relationship sets Dave (Dylan McDermott) on a gambling spree with Artem and Colin (Peter Stormare, Ed Weeks) as the flight is ready for takeoff without its pilot. 9 p.m. Fox

First Civilizations Each episode of this new series documents the influence of a specific feature of ancient cultures on modern times. Warfare is the topic for tonight's premiere. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Married at First Sight After eight weeks of marriage, a honeymoon, and the experience of life together as husband and wife, each of the couples meets with makes the decision to stay married or divorce. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Genius The second season of this critically acclaimed series is a 10-part examination of the life and work of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, portrayed by Antonio Banderas. Alex Rich, Clémence Poésy and Sebastian Roche also star. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) is enlisted by Schmidt (Max Greenfield) to help Ruth (Danielle Rockoff) get ready for a preschool interview. Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone also star with guest star Marcia Moran. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Deception The opening hour of a new two-episode story puts Jonathan Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) on the trail of his abducted twin brother Cameron, whose gifts as an illusionist become major factors in the Mystery Woman's criminal plans. The story arc concludes Sunday. Ilfenesh Hadera, Lenora Crichlow, Amaury Nolasco, Justin Chon, Laila Robins and Vinnie Jones also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The plight of Guatemalan teenagers forced to perform labor in Ohio leads to a larger investigation that reveals an illegal labor trafficking network in the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: A Closer Look In this new episode Clark attempts to uncover the truth behind the murder of actor Robert Blake's wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley. 10 p.m. A&E

The Last O.G. Cousin Bobby (Allen Maldonado) convinces Tray (Tracy Morgan) to try a popular dating app in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ronan Farrow; Renée Fleming. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dawn Potter; Joanna Gaines. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chris Rock and Adam Sandler; author Ali Wentworth. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Terrell Owens. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Maury Povich and Connie Chung. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Henry Winkler ("Barry"); Sting and Shaggy perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Candace Cameron Bure; author Andrew Morton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Aisha Tyler ("Archer: Danger Island"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Uzo Aduba; Nancy O'Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Eight women are found dead; the first tech rehab center for technology addicts; phubbing. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Survivors of the obesity epidemic: people who have made physical and emotional transformations. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Jillian Michaels; Cynthia Bailey ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Troy Aikman; Paula Patton ("Traffik"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her eating disorder is her best friend; Cleveland kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scarlett Johansson ("Avengers: Infinity War"); Jake Tapper; Parquet Courts performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real T.R. Knight ("Genius"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE and KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jonah Goldberg. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Zach Braff; Alia Shawkat; Andrew W.K. performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin James; Questlove; Sigrid performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hank Azaria; Ronan Farrow; Grace VanderWaal performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Mark Ruffalo; Scarlett Johansson; Tom Hiddleston; Danai Gurira; Dave Bautista; Bleachers performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anthony Mackie; Judy Greer; Snow Patrol performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Sarah Kendzior; Sarah Tomek performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Paula Patton; Wildermiss performs; author Siri Daly. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

