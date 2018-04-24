Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The 100' on the CW

The 100 The adventure-drama series begins its fifth season with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) on her own on a ravaged, extremely grim Earth, while her allies in space discover something that gives them hope for the future. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. 9 p.m. KTLA