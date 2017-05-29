Tuesday's TV highlights' 'America's Got Talent' on NBC

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1-million prize as the competition kicks off its 12th season, with new host Tyra Banks and returning judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Mel B. 8 p.m. NBC

Downward Dog Nan (Allison Tolman) tries to use her dog Martin to keep Kevin (Barry Rothbart) at bay at the office in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Victorian Slum House The series concludes by bringing re-creation participants into the 20th century with “The 1900s,” when some British families saw their circumstances improve, while others remained enmeshed in the squalor and desperation that had plagued them before. 8 p.m. KOCE

Pretty Little Liars The Liars (Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse) close ranks to protect one of their own in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Prison Break Michael and Lincoln (Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell) fight to keep Sara and Mike (Sarah Wayne Callies, Christian Michael Cooper) safe in the season finale of the action series reboot. 9 p.m. Fox

American Epic The series finale documents how America’s diverse cultures — including the Hopi tribe, Hawaii's Joseph Kekuku, Mexican American Lydia Mendoza and the Cajun Breaux Family — have contributed to emerging musical styles. 9 p.m. KOCE

Animal Kingdom The boys blame Smurf (Ellen Barkin) when a risky heist fails, while Baz (Scott Speedman) struggles with his role as a single parent, in the season premiere of the family crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT

Imaginary Mary Ben (Stephen Schneider) is concerned about Alice’s (Jenna Elfman) plans to sleep over since he worries that spending a full night with his kids will make her flee in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

World of Dance Jennifer Lopez is an executive producer and a judge in this new dancing competition. Ne-Yo and Derek Hough also serve as judges, and Jenna Dewan Tatum is the host. 10 p.m. NBC

The Americans Philip and Elizabeth (Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell) race against the clock as a life hangs in the balance, while Stan (Noah Emmerich) faces an uncertain future, in the season finale of the espionage thriller. 10 p.m. FX

Good Bones A new 13-episode season follows mother-daughter home renovation and flipping team Karen and Mina as they gut dilapidated homes down to the studs and transform them into striking remodels. 10 p.m. HGTV

SPECIALS

America: Promised Land This two-part series concludes with a look at immigration to the U.S. in the 20th century. 9 p.m. History Channel

Biography Presents: Michael Jackson This new special focuses on the singer’s final days and features interviews with former bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard. 10:34 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.); Mike Tyson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chelsea Clinton; “The Brady Bunch” cast reunion; Laurie Metcalf; Maria Shriver; chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Vanessa Williams; Robin Wright. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Elisabeth Röhm; makeup artist Gregory Arlt; Lamar Odom. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Rashad Jennings (“Dancing With the Stars”); makeup trends. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tyra Banks; Ari Graynor; Joey McIntyre co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil Custody battle. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Favorite duos from Season 14. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Rachel Lindsay (“The Bachelorette”); fashionista finds. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dr. Elizabeth Ford. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Alessandro Nivola; Dirty Projectors and Dawn perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gina Rodriguez; Ben Falcone; the Jesus and Mary Chain performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Keri Russell; Scott Speedman; comic Casey Crawford. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Williams; Darren Criss; the Band Perry performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Wanda Sykes; comic Chris Gethard. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download