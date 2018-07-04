Wednesday's TV highlights: Independence Day specials and more

A Capitol Fourth John Stamos returns as host as the annual celebration of Independence Day is presented from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The varied lineup of performers includes the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, the Temptations, a cappella group Pentatonix, country music’s Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs, gospel singer CeCe Winans, opera great Renée Fleming and violinist Joshua Bell. Jack Everly conducts the National Symphony Orchestra. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE and KPBS