Friday's TV highlights: '11th Annual ACM Honors' on CBS

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Ed Alonzo, Scott Pepper, Jason Bishop, Tommy Wind, Jarrett and Raja, Murray SawChuck, Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) and Jonathan Pendragon are the illusionists introduced by host Dean Cain. 8 p.m. KTLA

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In Los Angeles, Guy Fieri visits Grand Central Market and tries some octopus tostadas and an unusual burger. 9 p.m. Food Network

Kindred Spirits Amy Bruni and Adam Berry return as hosts of this supernatural series, and they investigate the Massachusetts family home of the notorious ax murderer Lizzie Borden. 9 p.m. TLC

20/20 The season premiere of the newsmagazine features interviews with those connected to the murder case of Tito Jackson’s ex-wife Dee Dee Jackson. 10 p.m. ABC

Evil Things This new series recounts stories from people who claim they had scary brushes with the paranormal linked to cursed objects. In the premiere, a woman is delighted when her boyfriend gives her a camcorder until she experiences a moment of terror on a camping trip. 10 p.m. TLC

Room 104 In a new episode set in 1969, Joan (Amy Landecker), the sole survivor of a plane crash, sits in the motel room trying to decide whether she should go back to the existence she had before the disaster or seize this unexpected opportunity to make a fresh start with her life. Mae Whitman also stars. 11:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Special Report Secret State: Inside North Korea Will Ripley returns to North Korea, which has shown the world its missiles and military might but keeps the rest of the country behind a curtain of secrecy. 7 and 11 p.m. CNN

11th Annual ACM Honors Taped several weeks earlier at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, this event celebrates Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Toby Keith, Kelsea Ballerini and the television series “Nashville.” Lori McKenna becomes the first woman to receive the ceremony’s songwriter of the year award. Performers also include Vince Gill, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Alan Jackson and Thomas Rhett. 9 p.m. CBS

Ballet Hispanico The celebrated dance company performs “Carmen.maquia” and “Club Havana” in this new special that also provides a behind-the-scenes look at the New York-based troupe. 9 p.m. KOCE

Two Degrees: The Point of No Return The potential for global warning to wreak havoc in the form of natural disasters and other catastrophes is explored in this new special. 10 p.m. History Channel

MOVIES

Tough Guys This new documentary revisits the early days of mixed-martial arts competitions in the 1980s. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jake Gyllenhaal; Judi Dench; girls changing the world; author Jeff Bauman; home color; Lilliana’s Luxe for Less. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America College football player Jake Olson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Jeffrey Tambor; Julia Stiles. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Nick Cannon. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Stephen Colbert; guest co-host Chris O’Donnell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors “The Bachelorette’s” Britt Nilsson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Carrie Ann Inaba; Peter Facinelli. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Baby animals; helpful brides; Jon Rudnitsky (“Home Again”); Gladys Knight. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly; the Emmys; foodie field trip. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Alcoholic woman terrorizes her elderly parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Channing Tatum; Kyle MacLachlan; Grace VanderWaal performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Rick Ross. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Columnist Bret Stephens; fashion consultant Tim Gunn; author Fran Lebowitz; author Salman Rushdie. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Tavis Smiley Ed Asner. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Benedict Cumberbatch; Savannah Guthrie; Andy Grammer performs with Lunchmoney Lewis. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Scaramucci; Bob Odenkirk; Liam Gallagher performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS