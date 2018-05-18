The Upfronts: Everything old is new again

Though the presentations are geared toward showcasing fresh shows and concepts, this years' festivities could be filed under the banner "Everything old is new again." Much of that direction felt inspired by the blockbuster success of ABC's rebooted "Roseanne," which was transported from ABC's schedule 30 years ago to become this season's number one series. Rather than develop risky new ideas, revivals, familiar faces and comfort food from the past once again seem to be a key component of the fall season.