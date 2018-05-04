In ‘Sweetbitter,’ Starz serves up a saucy, if not spicy restaurant comedy

In that high school spirit, much of the staff seem a clique of mean boys and girls, more annoying at first than interesting. So it is something of a relief (to the viewer, as to Tess) when they relax a little and let Tess into their after-hours world of drink, drugs and naughtiness and begin to treat her as something more than dead girl walking: Tess is on probation through the six-episode first season, which, with its many hanging threads, seems to want a second; it doesn't cover the entire territory of the book, in any case, though it does head off into some territory of its own.