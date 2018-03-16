The doc 'Wild Wild Country' is a twisty tale of sex, scandal and a controversial guru

What this is about, at bottom, is the delights of storytelling — the story that the Ways are expertly telling and the sometimes contradictory, sometimes reinforcing stories that their subjects have to tell. The greater point is the wonderful variety of human self-representation, a useful reminder that no two people have the same story to tell, even of events for which they were both present. Every speaker is respectfully presented and allowed to speak their piece, and every one is well spoken; rancher or Rajneeshee, government lawyer or commune attorney, each can seem reasonable in turn. The viewer is left to decide who are the more reliable narrators and who the less, and may feel finally that all narrators are more or less reliable — and unreliable.