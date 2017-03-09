Agolde and Opening Ceremony collaborate on a denim collection inspired by work wear and '90s charm

It’s not uncommon for denim companies to mine the utilitarian roots of jeans, especially now that the minimal, somewhat androgynous aesthetic of the ’90s is back in an undeniable way.

In late February, Los Angeles-based premium denim brand Agolde and Opening Ceremony, a global retailer with stores in L.A., New York and Tokyo, launched a collaboration highlighting denim’s original work-wear elements while adding some ’90s motifs that recall the oversize streetwear pieces of that era, including a subdued take on the decade’s club-kid craze.

The Opening Ceremony x Agolde collaboration retails from $198 to $275, and is exclusively sold on OpeningCeremony.com as well as at the retailer’s L.A. and New York locations.

The six-piece women’s capsule collection is divided into the Graphics and the Carpenter. The Graphics collection features five-pocket jeans that are roomier through the thigh and tapered at the ankle. The white pair has “Opening Ceremony” emblazoned across the front and back of each hem when cuffed, and the black pair has colorful rainbow stitching.

The Carpenter collection offers jeans made in traditional carpenter style (complete with a hammer loop). Large contrasting denim panels stand out on the jeans as well as on a denim jacket and denim skirt.

Like your clothes made in L.A.? According to a press release, the capsule collection hails from Agolde’s downtown factory and wash facilities.

