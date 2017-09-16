At a pre-awards bash, Hollywood stars predict who will take home Emmy gold

A long list of Hollywood A-listers hightailed it over to Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on Friday to bestow kisses and well wishes on awards contenders during the Variety and Women in Film party honoring this year’s Emmy nominees.

Those who turned up for this festive annual cocktail bash included Claire Foy and Matt Smith of “The Crown,” Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson of “How to Get Away with Murder,” Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathé of “This Is Us,” Judith Light and Kathryn Hahn of “Transparent,” Angela Sarafyan and Leonardo Nam of “Westworld,” Tracee Ellis Ross of “black-ish,” Felicity Huffman of “American Crime,” Alexander Skarsgård of “Big Little Lies,” Sarah Hyland of “Modern Family” and Yvonne Strahovski of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

And despite all the star power blazing inside this vegan-friendly Mexican restaurant, all eyes turned to Dolly Parton the second the country superstar stepped onto the patio.

Dolly Parton attends the Variety and Women in Film event. (Richard Shotwell / Variety / REX / Shutterstock)

A steady stream of admirers stopped by Parton’s banquette to extend congratulations for her Emmy-nominated holiday special, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.”

The bash, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, offered an abundance for anyone with a sweet tooth: a buffet of chocolates, gummy bears and other sweet treats next to an ice cream bar from event presenter Halo Top Creamery replete with red velvet, peanut butter cup and birthday cake flavors.

Emmy nominee Viola Davis attends the Variety and Women in Film celebration. (Richard Shotwell / Variety / REX / Shutterstock)

Here’s what a few stars had to say about hopes and predictions for the 69th Primetime Emmys.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross (Richard Shotwell / Variety / REX / Shutterstock)

“A win is always nice, but [the awards show] is just a really fun situation overall — whether you take home a statue or not,” said Ellis Ross, who’s nominated for lead actress in a comedy series. “Who do you root for? I’m in a category of such heavy hitters that I can’t even believe I’m in there with those women.”

Lea Michele (Richard Shotwell / Variety / REX / Shutterstock)

“It’s so hard to predict, but I loved ‘Big Little Lies.’ I loved ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’” said Lea Michele, who is now gearing up for her new show, “The Mayor.” “I’m super-excited this year because I’m presenting – and I’m presenting with Kumail Nanjiani of ‘The Big Sick’ and ‘Silicon Valley.’”

Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer (Richard Shotwell / Variety / REX / Shutterstock)

“Elisabeth Moss deserves all the awards — and not just for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” said Abigail Spencer of “Timeless.” “She has such a deep body of work, and everything she does is so pointed.”

Kate Flannery

Kate Flannery (Richard Shotwell / Variety / REX / Shutterstock)

“I predict 75 with a cool breeze,” joked Kate Flannery of “The Office,” noting that hers was “a red-carpet prediction.” After thinking the question over, she added, “I’m hoping that ‘Master of None’ and ‘Atlanta’ get the recognition. Those are two great shows.”

Leonardo Nam

Leonardo Nam (Richard Shotwell / Variety / REX / Shutterstock)

“There are so many great shows that are nominated,” Nam said. “I just think our show [‘Westworld’] is doing something special because it’s clearly a reflection of subjects people need to talk about and subjects that we are talking about on the show … It’s the evolution of sin and the awakening of consciousness.”

