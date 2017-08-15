Fall fashion preview: 14 denim styles and trends you must have in your closet

Fall’s essential denim trends prove that vintage shapes and cues from the runway rule this season. Consider the crisp, rigid cuts and over-saturated indigo hues from Raf Simons at Calvin Klein and the wide-leg silhouettes and boxy boyfriend-style jackets at Christian Dior. Those elements plus trend-driven details such as ruffles, flared hems and a ’90s-inspired high waist are dominating the look of fall denim.

“Denim is getting more refined for fall,” says Caroline Maguire, fashion director of ShopBop.com. “Our customer is into high-waisted denim, straight and wide-leg styles this season.”

Lisa Aiken, retail fashion director for Net-a-Porter, echoes that insight, specifying blue wash, vintage, straight-leg style jeans, now a ubiquitous trend, as still going strong for the upcoming season. “It’s a trend that has been here for a while but has become such a staple and isn’t going anywhere. We’ve also seen a quiet return to raw and dark denim most notably since Raf Simons debuted his collection at Calvin Klein.”

Like Simons showed on the runway, plenty of brands are making denim sportswear for the season including shirts, skirts and jumpsuits.

“Designer labels such as 3.1 Phillip Lim, Monse, Tibi, Ulla Johnson and Jonathan Simkhai are venturing into denim separates,” says Maguire about what she calls “out-of-the-box denim dresses, tops and skirts.”

For men, the look remains classic and vintage-inspired with destroyed denim details.

The newest story, however, is shape, says Josh Peskowitz, co-founder and creative director of Magasin, a men’s store at Platform in Culver City. “Wider, higher-waisted, carrot-fit jeans are the thing now. Whether it’s tailored short or just cut off. Also, I think we’re going to see a resurgence in black denim, particularly washed black denim.”

Considering all of the stylish, statement-making forms denim will be available in for fall, it’s no wonder so many Angelenos make denim a key part of their daily uniform.

