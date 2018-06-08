The Westside and Everafter open in Santa Monica, Thalé Blanc offers L.A.-style backpacks at new store

Just in time for Father’s Day, French luxury label Louis Vuitton unveiled its series of men’s fragrances at its Rodeo Drive store in Beverly Hills in late May. The five individual scents are housed in spare-but-modern glass bottles with black magnetic stoppers designed by acclaimed industrial designer Marc Newson. The house’s perfumer, Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, designed the fragrances to appeal to “the adventurer,” according to notes from the brand. Ingredients include Calabrian citrus and Peruvian balsam in Sur La Route, while oud, cocoa, saffron and incense are in Nouveau Monde. Along with cardamom, rare Indian sandalwood is at the heart of Au Hasard.