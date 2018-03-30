Fitness, wellness and beauty brands are coming together in new ways and moving beyond basic workouts

Most notably, the social media boom, especially Instagram, has given birth to a new crop of "celebrity" trainers, the best known being Australia-based Kayla Itsines, whose Sweat With Kayla app has amassed a cult following globally. Concurrently, the digital age has bred a number of instructors who've skyrocketed to social media fame because of influencer clients. An influencer posting a photo — or even better, a video — of their workout can instantly result in said instructor's future classes completely selling out instantaneously. And not surprisingly, this new guard of trainers — Megan Roup, Amanda Kloots and Nike master trainer Kirsty Godso among them — have launched or is in the midst of developing product. For Roup and Kloots, these are "sliders" and a jump rope that correspond with their signature workouts, respectively. For Godso, "Made Of," a whey protein isolate powder, will come out later this spring.