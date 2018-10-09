Former J. Crew executive Jenna Lyons partners with Turner Entertainment on new projects

In an interview with WWD in February, nine months after her departure from J. Crew, Lyons said she was taking her time to find the right role. She left the retailer with $1 million, which gave her the luxury of not having to rush into anything. At the time, she said the pace of fashion cycles, hastened by social media, made the industry less appealing to her. “I don’t know if I want the intensity of fashion’s speed now,” Lyons said, adding, “I don’t think my own brand is in the cards. If I were going to get back into fashion, I’d do it in a different way.”