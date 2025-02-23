Advertisement
Awards

See all the looks from the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet

Sofia Carson, in a blush gown, poses with her hand on her waist.
Sofia Carson is among the best dressed on the SAG Awards red carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane KhatchatourianDeputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts 
Photography by 
Christina House
 and Allen J. Schaben

Actors will dress to impress at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Demi Moore, who’s not only the favorite in the female lead actor category, but a favorite on the red carpet. From her Swarovski-adorned custom Armani Privé strapless gown at the Golden Globe Awards to her lace-up navy Schiaparelli corset dress at the Critics Choice Awards, Moore has ruled awards season thus far. Nominees and co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will put their wicked sense of style on display. “Emilia Pérez” actors Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, meanwhile, are sure to channel classic Hollywood with their sartorial choices. Gomez’s plunging beaded Schiaparelli number is one of the standouts of this season.

On the TV side, Cate Blanchett — who’s usually a film nominee — has cemented her status as red carpet royalty. “Shōgun’s” Anna Sawai is bound to deliver sophisticated glamour, Ayo Edebiri will likely sport playful prints and Kristen Bell will serve multiple looks as the night’s host.

Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White and Andrew Scott are among the fashionable male nominees who will be in attendance at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium.

Going into the ceremony, which will be streamed live on Netflix, “Wicked” leads the film nominees, while “Shōgun” is at the top of the TV pack.

Here are all the looks from the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, updating live.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson, in a blush off the shoulder gown, poses with her fist on her hip.
SAG Awards Ambassador Sofia Carson is the epitome of glamour in Elie Saab.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott poses in a strapless yellow gown with a high slit.
Abby Elliott is a ray of sunshine at the SAG Awards.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever poses in a beaded blush gown.
Kaitlyn Dever is brilliant in a beaded blush Elie Saab dress.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott pose for the cameras.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott match at the SAG Awards.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rachel Stubington

Rachel Stubington, in a green gown, twirls on the red carpet.
Rachel Stubington is no shrinking violet at the SAG Awards.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She officially joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House grew up in Long Beach and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Her love for photography started when she visited the Philippines, her mother’s native country, at age 7. That unforgettable experience inspired her to pick up a camera. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored in the portrait series category for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

