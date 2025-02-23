See all the looks from the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet

Actors will dress to impress at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Demi Moore, who’s not only the favorite in the female lead actor category, but a favorite on the red carpet. From her Swarovski-adorned custom Armani Privé strapless gown at the Golden Globe Awards to her lace-up navy Schiaparelli corset dress at the Critics Choice Awards, Moore has ruled awards season thus far. Nominees and co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will put their wicked sense of style on display. “Emilia Pérez” actors Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, meanwhile, are sure to channel classic Hollywood with their sartorial choices. Gomez’s plunging beaded Schiaparelli number is one of the standouts of this season.

On the TV side, Cate Blanchett — who’s usually a film nominee — has cemented her status as red carpet royalty. “Shōgun’s” Anna Sawai is bound to deliver sophisticated glamour, Ayo Edebiri will likely sport playful prints and Kristen Bell will serve multiple looks as the night’s host.

Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White and Andrew Scott are among the fashionable male nominees who will be in attendance at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium.

Going into the ceremony, which will be streamed live on Netflix, “Wicked” leads the film nominees, while “Shōgun” is at the top of the TV pack.

Here are all the looks from the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, updating live.

Sofia Carson

SAG Awards Ambassador Sofia Carson is the epitome of glamour in Elie Saab. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott is a ray of sunshine at the SAG Awards. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever is brilliant in a beaded blush Elie Saab dress. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott match at the SAG Awards. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rachel Stubington

Rachel Stubington is no shrinking violet at the SAG Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)