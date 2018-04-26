Culinary SOS: Make the brûléed cast iron cornbread from Zynodoa in Staunton, Va.

Lightly sweet and with a delicate crumb, the cornbread at Zynodoa is served piping hot in a cast iron skillet, the mounded bread topped with melted butter and a thin crust of caramelized sugar. The restaurant serves the bread with whipped honey butter and local Concord grape jam, but it could just as easily be served with a scoop of ice cream for dessert, or a side of bacon if you're thinking breakfast. We adapted the recipe to fit a standard skillet, with plenty of bread to serve a family for any time of day. Enjoy, Nancy, Zynodoa was happy to share the recipe so you can have a sweet taste of the South right here at home.