Molly Baz's pistachio, brown butter and halva chocolate chunk cookies.

Brown the butter: Cut 10 tablespoons of butter into cubes. Place in a medium saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring every few minutes or so, until the butter has browned, very foamy, and nutty but not burnt, about 5 to 8 minutes.

Quickly add the finely ground pistachios to the butter and stir constantly until they smell very nutty and toasted, 2 to 3 minutes more. The nuts absorb some of the browned butter and darken in color. The mixture will be fragrant and thick and should be deeply speckled with brown.

Using a rubber spatula, scrape the brown butter mixture into a large bowl. Add 1 ice cube to the butter and let the ice cube melt and the butter cool for 10 minutes (it will foam up again momentarily).