Spring ragout, stews, risotto and more great recipes using artichokes, now in season

What's in season: If you've never prepared an artichoke before, the process can be a bit intimidating. Artichokes are edible thistles with tough, thorny exteriors that require time and patience to prepare. But the results are worth it — there's a reason why they've been prized since Roman times for their rich, buttery flavor. The vegetable comes in a variety of shapes and sizes; a single plant can produce one or two massive chokes, in addition to some medium and a larger number of "baby" thistles. Artichokes are generally available from spring through early summer, along with a short stint in the fall.