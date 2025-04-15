Fat + Flour's London Fog Brownies

These brownies are made with white chocolate — an uncommon move in brownie recipes, and I’m not sure why, because, wow, are they delicious.

This recipe yields a cake that bakes into a variety of textures in one pan: chewy edge, extremely chewy corner, fudgelike center. The brownie is the only cake that’s allowed to have so much textural variety in one pan.

This bar is flavored with Earl Grey tea — steeped in the melting butter — along with vanilla and the creamy dairy flavor of white chocolate in place of traditional dark chocolate. The result of these elements commingling is a “brownie” that’s aromatic and elegant, and very delicious. If your first question is “Can I use a different tea?” or “Can I leave the tea out?” Yes, of course.