Wines of the week: 3 great bottles of Chianti

Chianti's hold on our collective imagination has less to do with how it tastes than what it signifies, where it's drunk and when, and even the vessel it comes in. Because if you're a certain age, Italian meals were simply incomplete without it. These were the sorts of meals involving heaping plates of pasta and red sauce in a restaurant festooned with clichés: murals of gondolas, peasants and putti, a soundtrack heavy with accordion and kitsch. Oceans of Chianti, poured from fiasci — those bulbous, bottom-heavy bottles sheathed in straw — were part of the pastiche.