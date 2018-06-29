L.A. looks up to its skyline and rooftops for fun and fitness

After a $180-million renovation turned the former Macy’s Plaza into the Bloc and added creative office space and health-oriented shops and restaurants, the center’s operators added fitness events that have brought new energy to the modernized mall. The monthly FitspoLA workouts on the 34th-floor rooftop have featured the Pound workout, a popular high-intensity interval training that uses yoga and Pilates-inspired movements: Participants beat weighted drumsticks to energizing music while overlooking downtown and the Hollywood Hills. “Instead of just taking a Pilates or a spin class, people are really looking for something that is more engaging and has more of an entertainment aspect to it,” said Meg Byrne, branding and marketing manager at The Bloc.