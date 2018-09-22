New vegan milks, yogurts and more: You won't miss the dairy

“I’ve had clients from Louisiana who were raised on cream in everything and are easing into a plant-based diet,” said Los Angeles nutritionist and chef Serena Poon. Her secret for leaning in? “I take a whole milk product, split it in half, add a vegan one and blend the two.” The next step, Poon says, is to venture into the new vegan offerings showing up on store shelves, including many that boast healthful probiotics. One warning, though. Many products boost the flavor with added sugars, so read labels carefully. For those looking to cut back on dairy, here are some ideas: