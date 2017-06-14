6 reasons why you don't want to miss the Dwell on Design 2017 show

Strolling through the modern design fair known as Dwell on Design is a lot like exploring the new Ikea store in Burbank: Even if you’re just looking, it’s fun to see what’s new.

And there will be much to see that is new as roughly 300 vendors return to the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 23-25 to share the latest furnishings, appliances, technology and concepts.

Not sure you want to attend? Here are six reasons why we think you should:

Graphic lines and geometric units combine in this Minarc design, open on June 25 in conjunction with Dwell on Design. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

House tours

The popular Home Tours give design fans an opportunity to go inside modern “Dwell-like” homes. Tours are divided into two days and will include five homes in Santa Monica, Culver City and Venice on June 24 and five in Hollywood, Silver Lake and Laurel Canyon on June 25. Tickets are $110 to $125 and often sell out. Register online at la.dwellondesign.com

The ASA-D2 modular outdoor kitchen by Brown Jordan. (Brown Jordan )

More than 2,0000 home products

Shop for the latest interior design products such as the ASA-D2, shown above, an innovative modular outdoor kitchen by Brown Jordan that starts at $33,000. Other exhibitors include Able and Baker, the Concrete Collective, Bolefloor, Harkavy Furniture, Knoll and Nana Wall Systems, among others.

The kitchen of the Neolith Tiny House. (Neolith Tiny House )

Tiny homes

There will be a variety of tiny homes on display this year: A 500-square-foot luxury home featuring Toto toilets, Miele interior appliances, a 36-inch Wolf outdoor gas grill and Neolith surfaces. There’s also a 560-square-foot trailer design for the "desert dweller" created by Kim Lewis and the Happier Camper, an ultra-light, retro-modern, fiberglass camper that features a modular interior.

Method Home’s new Anatta Series highlights indoor-outdoor living. (Method Homes)

Prefabs

Method Homes will launch the new Anatta Series, a prefab home with a focus on indoor-outdoor living designed by Method’s architect partners at Chris Pardo Design: Elemental Architecture.

A chance to mingle with designers

Who will be there? Celebrity designer Nate Berkus, for one. Noted interior designers and authors Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Christiane Lemieux will also be speaking at Dwell on Design along with architect David Adjaye who recently completed the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Adjaye will talk with Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Santa Barbara Autocamp Airstream in Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara Autocamp)

Outdoor living showcase

Dwell Outdoor will feature prefab homes, an Outdoor Cinema curated by Architecture + Design Film Festival and Autocamp's Outdoor Adventure featuring two full-size custom Airstreams and a luxury tent.

What: Dwell on Design 2017

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall, 1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown Los Angeles.

When: June 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; June 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Tickets and passes start at $30 and go up from there, depending on events selected. Multiple-day discounts available.

Info: dwellondesign.com

