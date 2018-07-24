They don’t own homes. They don't have kids. Why millennials are plant addicts

McDonnell grew up in South Pasadena and went to college in South Carolina. “Brooke and I connected over our plants,” says McDonnell, who also rents in Hollywood. “We have friends who can buy homes and have gardens. I can’t have a pet. We can’t re-landscape outside. It’s a nice creative outlet in a smaller way. We can take care of something and nurture it and watch it grow in a way that is accessible for us.”