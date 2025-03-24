11 cute L.A. cafes where you can enjoy coffee while shopping for plants

Picture yourself sipping your favorite coffee drink while leisurely strolling through a lush display of plants. The combined effects of these activities, which studies have found to positively affect our mental health, can be a perfect way to boost your mood and escape from reality.

It’s hard to imagine our lives without plants, from the simple act of noticing a monstera leaf unfurl to discovering a fragrant pitcher sage while walking through your favorite nursery. The same is true of coffee, whether it’s a steaming latte or an aromatic pour-over to jump-start your day — or pick up your afternoon.

To help you enjoy a two-for-one coffee-and-plants experience, here are 11 cafes in Los Angeles where you can partake in a caffeinated beverage — or decaf, if you prefer — while shopping for plants. Each location offers a unique experience, from Sachi.LA’s cozy wabi-sabi ambience to the sprawling selection of houseplants and California native plants at Creature’s Plants & Coffee in Eagle Rock. Simply being around plants can help calm your mind, so why not savor a cappuccino while sitting inside a greenhouse? Enjoy!