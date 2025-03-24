11 cute L.A. cafes where you can enjoy coffee while shopping for plants
Picture yourself sipping your favorite coffee drink while leisurely strolling through a lush display of plants. The combined effects of these activities, which studies have found to positively affect our mental health, can be a perfect way to boost your mood and escape from reality.
It’s hard to imagine our lives without plants, from the simple act of noticing a monstera leaf unfurl to discovering a fragrant pitcher sage while walking through your favorite nursery. The same is true of coffee, whether it’s a steaming latte or an aromatic pour-over to jump-start your day — or pick up your afternoon.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
To help you enjoy a two-for-one coffee-and-plants experience, here are 11 cafes in Los Angeles where you can partake in a caffeinated beverage — or decaf, if you prefer — while shopping for plants. Each location offers a unique experience, from Sachi.LA’s cozy wabi-sabi ambience to the sprawling selection of houseplants and California native plants at Creature’s Plants & Coffee in Eagle Rock. Simply being around plants can help calm your mind, so why not savor a cappuccino while sitting inside a greenhouse? Enjoy!
Get a flower-topped beverage at Flowerboy Project
Open daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attend a plant workshop (and grab a java) at Javista at the Atrium
But that’s not all. The Atrium also hosts plant-related workshops, such as a recent one on how to mount a staghorn fern and create a terrarium. Plant lovers will appreciate a variety of plant accessories, including ceramic pots, misters, river stones and LED grow lights. To support other small businesses, owner Andrew Ruiz stocks a wide selection of books and clothing along with candles from Flamingo Estate, Lavune and Marak, adding a local touch to the Atrium’s offerings.
Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Pair your matcha with a succulent at Creature's Plants & Coffee
Owned by Hope Creature, the business sells plants and garden supplies in one building and organic drinks and pastries in another. A 50-foot greenhouse shelters indoor tropicals, organic edibles, drought-tolerant native plants and small potted succulents, which go for less than $2. The outdoor seating area is outfitted with plants available for purchase.
“A lot went into making this space architecturally stunning as well, with every design detail considered,” Creature says. “The space also serves as a platform for our ongoing community programming, which showcases what the space is all about — bringing people together to explore, learn and connect.”
The queer-owned-and-run cafe offers standard coffee fare including matcha, espresso, cortado, cold brew and drip options from local roaster Unity, as well as a selection of teas and pastries.
Open daily from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the shop’s enclosed outdoor patio (buttressed on either side by the cafe/general store and greenhouse) offers a peaceful reprieve from the relative hustle and bustle of Eagle Rock Boulevard.
Help plant a tree with a visit to Coffee and Plants
Live plants and flowers adorn the pink shop walls, and succulents are available for purchase. On the menu, you’ll find the Rose Bowl latte, a floral nod to the neighborhood. Rose-hibiscus, lavender and vanilla syrups are made fresh in-house with minimal ingredients, in line with Lewis’ promise to not serve anything she wouldn’t consume herself. For every 100 cups of coffee sold, Coffee and Plants plants a tree in partnership with the National Forest Foundation.
Open daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A second location at 12334 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tuck into the plant-filled respite that is Lo/Cal Coffee & Market
The food and beverage menus are solid, with Stumptown Roasters coffee drinks and food ranging from the usual avocado toasts, sandwiches and pastries to empanadas that are dropped off fresh daily from Culver City’s Argentine Grand Casino Bakery. The real draw here is 5th Street General Market, which operates a plant and gift shop inside the cafe, with a range of potted and hanging foliage to peruse while you wait for your coffee order or procrastinate doing work. You’ll find kitchenware, garden tools, bath products, stationery and more.
Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Saturday; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
There’s a second location at 2214 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.
Head to Lost Parrot Cafe for a unique drink and take home a new plant friend
On a recent visit, the cafe had many plants in stock, including money trees, rubber plants, dracaena and some succulents. Each plant is thoughtfully labeled, making it easy to choose the perfect green companion for your home or office.
But what truly sets this cafe apart are its unique drink offerings. In addition to standard coffee orders, the cafe serves up specialties like the Cali Gold turmeric latte, a blend of turmeric, dehydrated coconut and sea algae powder, and the Dusty Dena, a dirty chai with a twist of dark chocolate, cinnamon and cocoa powder.
Breakfast and lunch are served until 3 p.m., and there are dog-friendly picnic tables on the sidewalk out front should you want to bring your canine friends. (The cafe also hosts Taco Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Wine and Song Wednesdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and Vegan Hooligans Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.)
Open daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Browse with a horchata cold brew (or a green juice) at La Chula Cafe at Pasadena Roots
Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
Find houseplants, coffee drinks and happiness at Sachi.LA
Adjacent to the coffeehouse, which also serves pastries, the sisters have opened a retail space that is a treasure trove filled with houseplants, gifts, vintage clothes and plant accessories such as bud vases and planters. They also host occasional pop-ups, so keep an eye on their Instagram for updates.
Open daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Take in the colorful array at Tansy as you sip a brew from the coffee trailer
Tansy also hosts various community events, from sound baths to educational workshops on rose care. It recently added Brenden Davis-Ortiz’s Kaleido Coffee trailer, which serves Stereoscope coffee and Spirit Tea from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday on the patio outside the plant store. In addition to exotic brews such as banana joie and toasted hazelnut lattes, the coffee cart serves pastries. If you stop by for coffee before the store opens, don’t worry — you can still enjoy the California native plants and succulents on the patio while sitting at one of the picnic tables.
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Choose from foodie delights and curated goods at Vida Plant Shop
Open daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; until 8 p.m. Friday.
Dine in the lush Yuko Kitchen and get inspired to bring nature home
Overflowing with greenery of every shape and size — pothos, ferns, rubber plants, Dracaena fragrans ‘Lemon Lime,’ you name it — and decorated with colorful hand-painted murals and chandeliers dripping with ferns (her favorite) and succulents, Watanabe’s restaurants have become popular on Instagram and TikTok, thanks to her ability to create magic with everyday items like trash cans, moss, paper and paint. “I want people to come in and see the plants and enjoy them,” she said.
Yuko Kitchen is known for its terrific mint lemonade, while Watanabe offers a wide selection of hot and iced coffee and tea selections as well as boba.
Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
There is a second location at 5484 Wilshire Blvd. in Mid-City.
