Illustration of a hand holding a to-go coffee cup with a small plant growing from the cup.
(Stephanie Jones / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)
Plants

11 cute L.A. cafes where you can enjoy coffee while shopping for plants

By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 

Picture yourself sipping your favorite coffee drink while leisurely strolling through a lush display of plants. The combined effects of these activities, which studies have found to positively affect our mental health, can be a perfect way to boost your mood and escape from reality.

It’s hard to imagine our lives without plants, from the simple act of noticing a monstera leaf unfurl to discovering a fragrant pitcher sage while walking through your favorite nursery. The same is true of coffee, whether it’s a steaming latte or an aromatic pour-over to jump-start your day — or pick up your afternoon.

About This Guide

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

To help you enjoy a two-for-one coffee-and-plants experience, here are 11 cafes in Los Angeles where you can partake in a caffeinated beverage — or decaf, if you prefer — while shopping for plants. Each location offers a unique experience, from Sachi.LA’s cozy wabi-sabi ambience to the sprawling selection of houseplants and California native plants at Creature’s Plants & Coffee in Eagle Rock. Simply being around plants can help calm your mind, so why not savor a cappuccino while sitting inside a greenhouse? Enjoy!

A coffee drink in a paper cup with flower petals on top
(Alon Goldsmith / For The Times)

Get a flower-topped beverage at Flowerboy Project

Santa Monica Gift Store
By Lisa Boone
With Flowerboy Project, which is equal parts coffeehouse, florist and gift shop, partners Sean Knibb and Stella Shirinda have created an intriguing space that offers a feel-good mix for all the senses. On Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, the concept cafe and flower shop offers apparel, jewelry, Venice Organics chocolate, home decor and apothecary items alongside fresh-cut and dried floral arrangements. The cafe serves hot and cold coffee drinks, plus a few specialty drinks such as the Dirty Rose Girl (rose latte) and Lavender Boy (lavender latte), served with flowers on top. Custom flower arrangements are offered at prices ranging from $90 to $175.

Open daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Plants and gifts in the corner of a coffeehouse
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Attend a plant workshop (and grab a java) at Javista at the Atrium

West Hollywood Coffee Shop
By Lisa Boone
Billed as “The Botanist’s Bodega,” the bustling two-story Atrium in West Hollywood is a unique blend of coffee and plants. With Javista Coffee on the ground floor and a delightful array of plants, gifts and additional seating upstairs, the Atrium is a haven for plant enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike. In addition to coffee staples such as macchiato and espresso, the bodega offers some exotic beverages like the CBTea Latte.

But that’s not all. The Atrium also hosts plant-related workshops, such as a recent one on how to mount a staghorn fern and create a terrarium. Plant lovers will appreciate a variety of plant accessories, including ceramic pots, misters, river stones and LED grow lights. To support other small businesses, owner Andrew Ruiz stocks a wide selection of books and clothing along with candles from Flamingo Estate, Lavune and Marak, adding a local touch to the Atrium’s offerings.

Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Patron Danny Simmons sits at a table at Creature's Plants and Coffee.
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)

Pair your matcha with a succulent at Creature's Plants & Coffee

Eagle Rock Plant Shop
By Sonaiya Kelley
The newly opened coffee shop-cum-arboretum Creature’s was created to provide a place where one could “be a creature amongst other creatures.” To that effect, the establishment filled with native plants and succulents hosts events that promote compassion for all — there’s been a free clothing swap, local makers fairs, a nature sketching gathering and a presentation in tandem with Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) about peacefully coexisting with L.A.’s native animals

Owned by Hope Creature, the business sells plants and garden supplies in one building and organic drinks and pastries in another. A 50-foot greenhouse shelters indoor tropicals, organic edibles, drought-tolerant native plants and small potted succulents, which go for less than $2. The outdoor seating area is outfitted with plants available for purchase.

“A lot went into making this space architecturally stunning as well, with every design detail considered,” Creature says. “The space also serves as a platform for our ongoing community programming, which showcases what the space is all about — bringing people together to explore, learn and connect.”

The queer-owned-and-run cafe offers standard coffee fare including matcha, espresso, cortado, cold brew and drip options from local roaster Unity, as well as a selection of teas and pastries.

Open daily from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the shop’s enclosed outdoor patio (buttressed on either side by the cafe/general store and greenhouse) offers a peaceful reprieve from the relative hustle and bustle of Eagle Rock Boulevard.
A smiling woman holds a cup in front of a plant wall with neon spelling out "Coffee and Plants"
(Coffee and Plants)

Help plant a tree with a visit to Coffee and Plants

Pasadena Coffee Vegan
By Astrid Kayembe
After learning how unsustainable the coffee industry can be, singer and philanthropist Leona Lewis and business partners Dennis Jauch (who’s also her husband) and Achraf “AC” Sekhiri opened a plant-based coffee shop at Old Town Pasadena’s buzzy One Colorado. Coffee and Plants is Lewis’ venture into environmental advocacy through the medium of coffee.

Live plants and flowers adorn the pink shop walls, and succulents are available for purchase. On the menu, you’ll find the Rose Bowl latte, a floral nod to the neighborhood. Rose-hibiscus, lavender and vanilla syrups are made fresh in-house with minimal ingredients, in line with Lewis’ promise to not serve anything she wouldn’t consume herself. For every 100 cups of coffee sold, Coffee and Plants plants a tree in partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

Open daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A second location at 12334 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Two people seated inside a colorful coffee shop, seen through the window with the letters FFEE
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Tuck into the plant-filled respite that is Lo/Cal Coffee & Market

Mid-City Café
By Danielle Dorsey
Situated at the corner of Fairfax Avenue and West 5th Street, Lo/Cal defies L.A.’s usual coffee shop culture. There’s no one having loud meetings on speakerphone, and you won’t have to fight for outlets to charge your laptop. The spacious, light-dappled shop enjoys a steady stream of customers during the day, but the line moves quickly and the baristas are friendly and helpful. There are a few sidewalk tables and umbrellas as well as tables inside if you decide to make Lo/Cal your remote office for the day.

The food and beverage menus are solid, with Stumptown Roasters coffee drinks and food ranging from the usual avocado toasts, sandwiches and pastries to empanadas that are dropped off fresh daily from Culver City’s Argentine Grand Casino Bakery. The real draw here is 5th Street General Market, which operates a plant and gift shop inside the cafe, with a range of potted and hanging foliage to peruse while you wait for your coffee order or procrastinate doing work. You’ll find kitchenware, garden tools, bath products, stationery and more.

Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Saturday; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

There’s a second location at 2214 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.
A mug of coffefe on a table at the Lost Parrot Cafe, where houseplants and a California flag are on display.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times )

Head to Lost Parrot Cafe for a unique drink and take home a new plant friend

South Pasadena Coffeehouse
By Lisa Boone
At this welcoming neighborhood cafe in South Pasadena, plants are on display from the chair covers decked out in monstera plant fabric to the pothos plants hanging from the ceiling.

On a recent visit, the cafe had many plants in stock, including money trees, rubber plants, dracaena and some succulents. Each plant is thoughtfully labeled, making it easy to choose the perfect green companion for your home or office.

But what truly sets this cafe apart are its unique drink offerings. In addition to standard coffee orders, the cafe serves up specialties like the Cali Gold turmeric latte, a blend of turmeric, dehydrated coconut and sea algae powder, and the Dusty Dena, a dirty chai with a twist of dark chocolate, cinnamon and cocoa powder.

Breakfast and lunch are served until 3 p.m., and there are dog-friendly picnic tables on the sidewalk out front should you want to bring your canine friends. (The cafe also hosts Taco Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Wine and Song Wednesdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and Vegan Hooligans Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.)

Open daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cindy Alvarado stands in a shop holding a matcha latte and surrounded by plants
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Browse with a horchata cold brew (or a green juice) at La Chula Cafe at Pasadena Roots

Pasadena Plant Shop
By Lisa Boone
Pasadena Roots brings two worlds together: plants and coffee. Tending to plants is a hobby the Alvarado family leaned into during the early days of the pandemic. After manning table and tent pop-ups to sell their goods throughout the city and later purchasing a cargo trailer that they dubbed La Chula, the Guatemalan- and woman-owned business recently added a storefront to the mix. In addition to the Swiss cheese monsteras (Monstera adansonii), snake plants (Dracaena trifasciata) and various breeds of pothos that bring life and color to the shop, visitors can sip on a super green juice or horchata cold brew from La Chula Cafe at the back of the store.

Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
A retail space filled with houseplants
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Find houseplants, coffee drinks and happiness at Sachi.LA

Del Rey Coffeehouse
By Lisa Boone
Influenced by their Japanese heritage, sisters Sachi and Chiyo Hartley opened their Del Rey coffeehouse in 2018 to share “Sachi” — the Japanese kanji character meaning happiness, fortune or good luck — with their community. The coffeehouse, which serves a wide variety of coffee drinks including matcha and the Sachi Special, a signature cold brew with oat milk and vanilla syrup, is just the beginning.

Adjacent to the coffeehouse, which also serves pastries, the sisters have opened a retail space that is a treasure trove filled with houseplants, gifts, vintage clothes and plant accessories such as bud vases and planters. They also host occasional pop-ups, so keep an eye on their Instagram for updates.

Open daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plants, baskets, planters and home decor inside a store.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Take in the colorful array at Tansy as you sip a brew from the coffee trailer

Burbank Plant Shop
By Lisa Boone
In addition to plants, Tansy owners Shawna Christian and Colette Fowler offer bohemian home goods with flair: colorful fair-trade garlands, plants, metal bells, mobiles, pom-poms and suncatchers. “It’s all about color, plants and fabrics,” says Christian. “I am trying to perfect the art of being insanely creative without being claustrophobic.”

Tansy also hosts various community events, from sound baths to educational workshops on rose care. It recently added Brenden Davis-Ortiz’s Kaleido Coffee trailer, which serves Stereoscope coffee and Spirit Tea from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday on the patio outside the plant store. In addition to exotic brews such as banana joie and toasted hazelnut lattes, the coffee cart serves pastries. If you stop by for coffee before the store opens, don’t worry — you can still enjoy the California native plants and succulents on the patio while sitting at one of the picnic tables.

Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Plants and coffee cups at Good Time cafe
(Alan Escalante)

Choose from foodie delights and curated goods at Vida Plant Shop

Long Beach Coffeehouse
By Lisa Boone
After years of struggling with burnout while working long hours as a producer, Sasha Pace started hosting bimonthly plant pop-ups on the patio of her apartment and eventually opened Vida Plant Shop, which is currently part of a unique ecosystem housing Goodtime cafe and Hamburgers Nice under one roof in Long Beach. Blending a plant shop with a cafe and natural wine shop and a weekly food pop-up with Hamburgers Nice, Vida balances the food offerings with Pace’s curated selection of plants, ceramics and goods from small independent designers as well as weekend flower bundles from local flower farm Bloomtown.

Open daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; until 8 p.m. Friday.
Plants as far as the eye can see inside Yuko Kitchen.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Dine in the lush Yuko Kitchen and get inspired to bring nature home

Downtown L.A. Plant Shop
By Lisa Boone
For more than 15 years, Yuko Watanabe has brought her unique approach to Japanese comfort food and biophilic design to her two restaurants: Yuko Kitchen in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles and Yuko Kitchen DTLA. At the height of the pandemic, Watanabe started selling plants at her Japanese restaurants to make ends meet. Now, people come from all over L.A. to dine in her greenery-filled restaurants and shop for plants.

Overflowing with greenery of every shape and size — pothos, ferns, rubber plants, Dracaena fragrans ‘Lemon Lime,’ you name it — and decorated with colorful hand-painted murals and chandeliers dripping with ferns (her favorite) and succulents, Watanabe’s restaurants have become popular on Instagram and TikTok, thanks to her ability to create magic with everyday items like trash cans, moss, paper and paint. “I want people to come in and see the plants and enjoy them,” she said.

Yuko Kitchen is known for its terrific mint lemonade, while Watanabe offers a wide selection of hot and iced coffee and tea selections as well as boba.

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.

There is a second location at 5484 Wilshire Blvd. in Mid-City.
