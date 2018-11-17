Inspiration for your Thanksgiving tablescaping

Event planner and caterer Annie Campbell loves "using seasonal fruit for my tablescapes." This particular color scheme and embellishments are "a bit softer and more feminine than the traditional autumnal palette." She adds "candles to create coziness" and collaborates with taste-maker friends, such as Heather Taylor Home linens and Hollyflora. For a practical day-of Thanksgiving plan, Campbell recommends having as much set in place ahead as possible, from the bar to the table, which she generally encourages hosts to set the night before for a less stressful, meaningful experience. "I love to seat everyone together at one table so that we can go around and say what we are each grateful for." annie-campbell.com