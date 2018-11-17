Inspiration for your Thanksgiving tablescaping

You’ve planned a showstopping menu around roasted turkey and colorful sides that echo the autumn leaves. But what about the rest of the table? We asked L.A.-area tastemakers and designers for their tips to make the holiday that much more stunning — and Instagram-worthy. Here, they show off their Thanksgiving tablescapes:
Rich colors and textures
Setting the Thanksgiving table reminds floral designer Alexandra Scholtz of growing up in upstate New York, where she'd come across "multicolored leaves, acorns and other fall fun goodies that are perfect natural inspiration." Scholtz, the co-owner of WildFlora landscaping, gift and flower shops in Studio City and on West Third Street, enjoys presenting "a very dense tablescape of rich colors and textures," with fall fruit and handmade dishes by Corrin Ceramics. When selecting flowers, she mixes "more exotic blooms with touches of traditional. Can't stray too far from classic elements for such a rooted holiday." wildfloradesign.com
Unconventional style
With new hot spots at two L.A. hotels to run (Hotel Figueroa in DTLA and the glam Kimpton La Peer in West Hollywood), chef Casey Lane has to continually think creatively about approaches to holiday meals for a wide variety of guests. At the La Peer's on-site Viale dei Romani Italian restaurant, he pulls from his collection of elaborately patterned Italian Richard Ginori porcelain china and arranges the pieces with a somewhat unconventional style. Here, Lane takes cues from "layered media art — watercolor over pencil lines and oil paint over photography," and iconic Los Angeles artist John Baldessari for this holiday tablescape that combines texture and pattern. vialedeiromani.com
Nestled in nature
Chef Lori Stern is known for her baked goods and other foods that showcase freshly picked and pressed flowers and leaves — and quickly rack up thousands of Instagram likes. So it's not a surprise that her Thanksgiving setup harnesses autumn's best and most beautiful offerings and is nestled in nature. Her outdoor "rustic friendsgiving meal" features mostly vegetarian dishes presented on a "table with neutral, fall tones, which offsets the bright colors of my food." She integrates decorative grasses that she dried herself, plus pomegranate stems and fruit from her home garden in Montecito. She also likes to "dot the table and place settings with family heirlooms, lending a homey, comfortable feeling for friends to relax and enjoy." loriastern.com
Set the night before
Event planner and caterer Annie Campbell loves "using seasonal fruit for my tablescapes." This particular color scheme and embellishments are "a bit softer and more feminine than the traditional autumnal palette." She adds "candles to create coziness" and collaborates with taste-maker friends, such as Heather Taylor Home linens and Hollyflora. For a practical day-of Thanksgiving plan, Campbell recommends having as much set in place ahead as possible, from the bar to the table, which she generally encourages hosts to set the night before for a less stressful, meaningful experience. "I love to seat everyone together at one table so that we can go around and say what we are each grateful for." annie-campbell.com
Seek out local flora
Don’t panic if you haven’t given much thought to the table as Thanksgiving approaches. Floral designer Amelia Posada of Birch and Bone suggests keeping it simple and incorporating local greenery, such as “a few stems of silver dollar eucalyptus or bay laurel,” or fresh sage, rosemary and thyme from the farmers market, along with colorful pomegranates and persimmons. For those who prefer to shop, Posada has partnered with L.A. furniture and home accessories maker Modernica to create Midcentury Modern influenced centerpieces with SoCal holiday flair. And for those who want more DIY tips: Modernica will host a monthlong holiday residency with Posada featuring workshops and other DIY events. birchandbone.com