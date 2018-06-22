West Elm Santa Monica debuts new concept store that showcases local artisans

The small-business owners chosen for the 30-day residencies will receive retail space within the store, and free help setting up. They will be in charge of their own point of sale and will not pay a percentage of profit to their corporate benefactor. “We think of it as a complement to our ‘Local’ program,” said West Elm spokesperson Dru Ortega in reference to the company’s commitment to include locally made merchandise within each store. “We took a hard look at how we could evolve that program,” said Ortega, “and really be a place where small businesses and artisans can incubate new ideas, grow their business and most importantly learn from our retail experience how to take their business to the next level.”