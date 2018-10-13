WestEdge 2018: The designer’s design show is here

It’s that time of year again. Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar is rolling back its massive doors for the sixth WestEdge Design Fair, Oct. 18-21, allowing dreams of home renovation and renewal for trend-seeking designers, architects and contemporary design enthusiasts to take flight.
It’s the rare show with a to-the-trade, insider vibe that also happens to be open to the public. Wanna buy a fancy soaking tub? The latest in cooking technology or the kind of contemporary lighting, furnishings and fixtures you read about in magazines? WestEdge provides a look at modern design trends and industry direction as well as access to designer brands and a range of experts.
Independent makers will be featured at the Milk Stand, an on-site retail pop-up shop, while the Citi Culinary Pavilion will host chef demonstrations and tastings. A full schedule of style-centric panel discussions, design talks and book signings sponsored by Convo by Design also will be on tap.
New additions to the show include exhibits by JennAir, Delta Light USA and Newell Design, while the Made: Modern section aims at promoting independent creators and the Women’s Work Exhibition will highlight leading female designers like Debra Folz, Kelly Lamb and Brenda Houston, among others.
The dog-friendly show is also introducing Bark-er Hangar, a place for canine creatives to mix and mingle while sniffing out the new, high-end line of dog furnishings from Los Angeles-based company Barkiture.
WestEdge Design Fair
When: preview party 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 18; open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
Cost: Tickets start at $25. Parking is $10, cash only.
Info: westedgedesignfair.com