Man beaten to death in downtown L.A. parking lot

A man was found beaten to death early Friday morning in a downtown Los Angeles parking lot, police said.

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said the attacker used some type of object to strike the victim, who was 50 to 60 years old, in the head. Shortly after the attack, Los Angeles firefighters responded to the scene near 7th and Main Street and pronounced the man dead.

Central Division homicide detectives were canvassing the scene Friday morning. Officials have yet to identify the dead man.

Sources familiar with the investigation said it was possible that the victim and the attacker were both homeless, as the area is used for sleeping overnight.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes