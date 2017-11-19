Why Charles Manson's health problems remain shrouded in secrecy

Charles Manson was rushed from prison to a Bakersfield hospital this week, raising new questions about the health of the 83-year-old mass killer.

No details about his condition have been released. Here’s what we know and don’t know.

Why is so little information being released?

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has cited federal and state medical privacy laws that preclude the agency “from commenting on protected health information for any inmate in our custody.”

All the department will report is that Manson is still alive. It has not confirmed he was hospitalized, but local law enforcement in Bakersfield has.

This marks the second time Manson, an inmate at Corcoran State Prison, was hospitalized this year. In January, Manson spent several days in a Bakersfield hospital. The prison system would not comment on his condition, but sources at the time said he had a “serious” illness.

The most recent image of Manson, taken in August. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

How does California deal with sick inmates?

Though officials cannot comment on where specifically Manson is being treated or why, the corrections department’s regulations provide a glimpse of how tightly coordinated the process must be.

“They remain under CDCR custody and 24-hour supervision during this time,” said Vicky Waters, a department spokeswoman. “CDCR also notifies and works with hospital security and law enforcement.”

Inmates are “routinely” taken to outside hospitals for medical care ranging from scheduled surgeries to emergency trauma, she said. The department’s protocol provides up to four levels of review by a medical services committee for cases in which an inmate receives emergency care outside the prison walls.

California Correctional Health Care Services has contracted with several Central California hospitals to provide services to prisoners, including Adventist Medical Center Hanford, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Bakersfield.

No Bakersfield hospital would comment. But some reporters in Bakersfield last week saw a prison department van parked in front of Mercy hospital.

What do we know about security measures for Manson?

Given Manson’s crimes and his numerous problems as a prisoner, it’s likely significant security measures are being employed. But officials would not comment. When Manson was hospitalized in January, several prison officials were seen at the the hospital.

Manson incurred more than 100 rules violations since 1971, when he and other members of his so-called family were convicted of killing pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people during a bloody rampage in the Los Angeles area during two August nights in 1969.

Over the years, he has been cited for assault, repeated possession of a weapon, threatening staff, and possessing a cellphone.

Officials have said over the years that he spat in guards’ faces, threw hot coffee at a prison staffer, started fights, tried to cause a flood and set his mattress ablaze.

In 2014, Manson and Afton Elaine Burton, a 26-year-old Manson devotee, were granted a marriage license, but it expired before the two could marry. She had faithfully visited him in prison for seven years.

Though it’s highly doubtful he would ever be freed, Manson’s next parole hearing is scheduled for 2027, when he will be 92.